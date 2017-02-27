Nigerian govt appoints new directors for aviation agency NCAA

Related News

The Federal Government on Monday approved the appointment of five new directors and one General Manager for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA.

The NCAA made the announcement in a statement issued by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Sam Adurogboye, in Lagos.

Mr. Adurogboye explained that the appointment was with immediate effect.

He said that those appointed were Edem Oyo-Ita as Director of Air Transport Regulations; Abbas Sanusi, Director, Human Resources and Administration; Adamu Sani, Director of Finance and Accounts; Odunowo Adetunji, Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards; Ita Awak, Director of Airworthiness Standards; and Lawrence Kwajok, General Manager, Air Navigational Standards.

The federal government had on Friday sacked all the directors in the agency.

The sacked directors were Salawu Ozigi, Joyce Nkemakolam, Aba Ejembi, Emmanuel Ogunbami, Benedict Adeyileka, Justus Wariya, and Austin-Amadi Ifeanyi.

Two other directors who were sacked on Friday were recalled on Saturday.

Those recalled are Adamu Abdullahi, Director of Consumer Protection; and Ayodele Sasegbon, Director of General Aviation.

(NAN)