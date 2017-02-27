Court sacks Nigerian Senator, demands refund of all emoluments

Related News

A federal high court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has sacked the senator representing Akwa Ibom North-East Senatorial district, Bassey Akpan, from the Nigerian Senate.

The court in a judgment delivered on Monday ruled that Bassey Etim ( also known as BAFIL), and not Mr. Akpan, was the authentic candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2015 senatorial election in the state.

The court said Mr. Akpan vied for the PDP governorship ticket in the state, and not for the party’s senate ticket.

The court ruled that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, should immediately issue a certificate of return to Mr. Etim, a former member of the Federal House of Representatives, and that the senate should swear him in as the senator representing the district.

The court gave Mr. Akpan 90 days to refund all the money he has received as emoluments so far from the national assembly.

Mr. Akpan, a former commissioner for finance during the administration of Godswill Akpabio, is the chairman, Senate Committee on Gas.