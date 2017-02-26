BREAKING: SSS raids former Benue Governor Suswam’s property, ‘recovers arms, ammunition’

Related News

The State Security Service, SSS, said on Sunday that a raid conducted in a property allegedly belonging to a former Benue State governor, Gabriel Suswam, ended with the recovery of guns and magazines.

The department said it subsequently invited Mr. Suswam who had been “helping in investigations.”

In a statement signed by ‘Tony Opuiyo’, the SSS said the property was searched in the exclusive Abuja neighbourhood of Maitama on February 24 between 9:00 p.m. and 2:42 a.m.

Items said to have been recovered from the property included: Glock pistol with two magazines and a total of 29 rounds of ammunition.”

The SSS also said “Mini-Uzi with two magazines containing 10 rounds and four rounds respectively; forty-two (42) extra rounds of ammunition contained in a pack; and one AK-47 rifle.

Twenty-one Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) and one (1) Offer of Statutory Right of Occupancy; 23 luxury designer watches; and 45 keys to various exotic cars were also said to have been recovered from the property.

All the items were recovered from a Mercedes Benz S550 with registration number: BWR 135AH; and a Maserati 4.7 with registration number: BWR 207 AJ. The two vehicles have been confiscated, the SSS said.

The SSS said the building is used by a firm named Dunes Investment and Global Properties Ltd., located at 44 Aguiyi Ironsi Way, Maitama, which was later traced to Mr. Suswam.

The secret police said the raid was conducted after securing a search warrant.

Mr. Suswam could not be reached for comments. PREMIUM TIMES’ calls to his known telephone number failed to connect Sunday night.