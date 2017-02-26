Two Germans kidnapped in Nigeria freed

Kaduna_State_map

The two Germans kidnapped in Kaduna State have been released.

A German archaeologist, Peter Breunig, and his colleague, Johannes Buringer, were released on Saturday night, police sources told PREMIUM TIMES.

“Yes, they were released last night (Saturday) by their kidnappers. No ransom was paid,” a senior police officer said in Kaduna on condition of anonymity.

“We are expecting an official statement from Force Headquarters , Abuja with details of their release.

Officials at the police headquarters in Abuja also confirmed the release, saying investigations are ongoing to arrest the kidnappers.

“Investigations are very much on, and we believe we will get them (the kidnappers),” a senior officer knowledgeable about the investigations said in Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the Germans were kidnapped on Wednesday in Jenjela village, Kagarko emirate of Kagargo Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Two local hunters who tried to prevent their kidnap were killed in the process.

The kidnappers later demanded N60 million as ransom, while the police deployed special forces and aerial surveillance to secure their release.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo was later briefed by the Inspector General of Police on the kidnap.

  • sammyctu ode

    Nigerian police always tells us that no ransom paid to the kidnappers. Does that mean these kidnappers just kidnap for fun or to look at the faces of their victims! I implore the IGP to call his officers to order and not feed us tissues of lies.

    • Fadama

      Spot on.

  • Omoba1

    What is annoying with policing in this country is that the police is aware of various crime activities in the country. They know the hot spots, but they turn a blind eye to resolve the issue. We have a police force that rather than do their job, looks up to the President or whoever is at the helm of affairs.

    Kidnapping has been a major concern in the country. What is the Nigeria Police force doing about it – absolutely nothing. However, they are certainly good at guarding VIPs and extorting the public.