To become vice president, some persons wish Buhari dead, Senator says

A senator has alleged that some officials wish ailing President Muhammadu Buhari dead so they can become the vice to Yemi Osinbajo.

Mr. Osinbajo has been Nigeria’s Acting President since Mr. Buhari travelled to the UK last month on vacation. The president has since remained in the UK for health reasons with no official date of return announced. Mr. Osinbajo would emerge President should Mr. Buhari leave office before the end of their tenure. The president is however expected to return to office soon after his bed rest, according to his spokesperson.

Shehu Sani, who represents Kaduna Central in the Senate, made his allegation against the unnamed persons on Sunday.

“Those peddling rumours of Buhari’s death are not distance enemies who by hook or crook want to be Vice President to Osinbajo but unfortunately they woefully failed because Buhari is coming back safely and healthy,” he said.

The senator who was speaking to reporters shortly after inspecting artefacts of Mallam Aminu Kano at Mumbayya House Centre of Democracy, Kano, said such aspiring persons would fail.

“Unfortunately for them, neither the Vice President, Professor Yomi Osinbajo, nor Buhari trusts them.

“Osinbajo is a trusted ally to his boss and he dislikes anything that would make him compromise the trust he enjoys”.

Mr. Sani said he was worried that some of those who are the president’s men are not sincere in their tasks.

“Buhari has a daunting task of fumigating his government, cleanse it and flush out these hyenas who eat from the nation’s treasury without pains,” he said.

The lawmaker said “it is open fact that today, politicians are only interested in getting power to use as launching pad of their personal businesses”.

He said despite the economic diversification agenda of the government, the economy was still being dictated by foreign interests “living the nation still an imperialist dominated economy”.