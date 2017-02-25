Nigerian govt recalls sacked NCAA directors

The Federal Government has recalled two out of the nine directors who were sacked from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Friday.

The duo are Adamu Abdullahi, Director of Consumer Protection, and Ayodele Sasegbon, Director of General Aviation.

Sam Adurogboye, General Manager, Public Relations, NCAA, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

“I can confirm that two of the directors, Abdullahi and Sasegbon have been recalled and their sack rescinded, ” he said.

It is not clear why the directors were recalled.

The government, through the Ministry of Transportation, had on Friday sacked the duo and other directors in the aviation regulatory agency with immediate effect.

The directors affected by the purge were Salawu Ozigi (Director of Finance and Accounts), Joyce Nkemakolam (Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards) and Aba Ejembi (Director of Administration).

Others are Emmanuel Ogunbami (Director of Licensing), Benedict Adeyileka (Director of Airworthiness), Justus Wariya (Director of Air Transport Regulation) and Austin-Amadi Ifeanyi (Director of Human Resources).

The affected directors were immediately ordered to hand over to their next subordinate who will in the interim take charge of the activities in their directorates.

The government had on October 12, 2016 sacked or demoted 22 directors and general managers of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The restructuring was based on the recommendations of the Presidential Committee chaired by the Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita.

The Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had said the restructuring would be extended to the NCAA and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency which were also currently overbloated.

(NAN)

  • breakin’ news

    DEAR EDITOR,

    Two days ago
    Nigerians were told that the entire corrupt Civil Aviation Authority
    directorate was summarily sacked by the Buhari/Osinbajo government. More
    trusting Nigerians saw a glimmer of hope but thoughtful ones held their horses
    and were later proved right 48 hours after.

    “The (Buhari/Osinbajo) federal government has recalled two out of the nine
    directors who were sacked from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on
    Friday. The duo are Adamu Abdullahi, Director of Consumer Protection, and
    Ayodele Sasegbon, Director of general aviation. Sam Adurogboye, general
    manager, public relations, NCAA, confirmed the development to NAN on Saturday    .”

    This is the latest example of how confused, never mind administratively
    ignorant, the Buhari/Osinbajo has irreparably rotted to look like after it was
    overwhelmed without solution to any national problem. For its remaining two
    years the incompetent Buhari/Osinbajo government will go through such
    motions of “sack and recall” because it hardly thinks anything through.

    • Rexona 2000

      This Buhari/Osinbajo contraption is not a government, but a vile and sick joke!

      • Noxtradamus

        @beakin News,

        I see blood flowing ceaselessly in the land.
        What i am seeing is not a military incursion into the body polity but the poor will take on the rich.
        It is a revolution i am seeing in no distant future in Nigeria. A man of destiny will take over the reins
        of governance and most corrupt people who’ve been parading themselves and masquerading as
        Nigerian leaders; if they are not dead, will be jailed.”

        ………………..Primate Olabayo

  • F. Fofona

    Premium Times Editor,

    End of the end of Nigeria?

    There are two lessons for Nigerians to be learnt here. Number one, the post of acting president means nothing so long
    as Muhamadu Buhari has not died. Even if he is in intensive care, and unable to talk, Yemi Osinbajo will continue to get
    instructions from Buhari’s northern aides that the real president has directed so, so and so. Yemi Osinbajo has no way
    to cross-check, but to comply.

    What does that mean for governance? FREE STEALING. All Nigerians will witness the worst form of stealing from now on,
    not only because the sack of the corrupt Directors of NCAA by Acting president Yemi Osinbajo was cancelled in 24 hours
    by an invisible Muhamadu Buhari, but because the first sacked director to be recalled from sack within 24 hours is the one said to be the most corruptly incompetent called Adamu Abdullhai who’s also tribally linked to the Fulani emirate in Bauchi.