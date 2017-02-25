What President Buhari told me today – Femi Adesina

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Muhammadu on Media and Publicity, posted the update below on his Facebook Page, detailing a telephone conversation he said he had with his boss on Saturday afternoon.

Mr. Buhari is on medical vacation in London, and there has been widespread speculation about his health.

Read Mr. Adesina’s update below:

AND PRESIDENT BUHARI CALLED AT 2:43 P.M
At exactly 2.43 p.m today, Saturday, February 25, 2017, my phone rang. Who was at the other end? Tunde Sabiu, personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Hold on for Mr President,” Tunde said.

And in a matter of seconds, the very familiar voice came:

“Femi, how are you?” (He calls me Adesina most times, but today, he opted for Femi)

I screamed :”Mr President, I have missed you. How are you sir?”

He first laughed. That familiar laugh. Then he said: “I am still resting. Thank you for holding out against mischief makers.”

I said it was my duty, the very least I could do, adding how happy I was to speak with him.

“How is your family?”

I said we were fine, and he asked me to extend his greetings to them.

“I hope to call you again, ” Mr President said, and I bade him farewell, adding: “Best wishes, sir.”

It was a defining moment for me. For more than a month, I had always spoken with aides who are with the President in London.

Not once did I ask them to take the phone to him, deliberately so, because I didn’t need to speak with him to validate the fact that he was alive. And since he was on vacation, he had a right to his privacy.

Of his own volition, President Buhari spoke with me. It made my day. Even if he hadn’t done so, he would have remained my President, my leader, and my man. Any day.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:To place a text-based ad here call Willie (08098788999)...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • kusanagi

    “Not once did I ask them to take the phone to him, deliberately so, because I didn’t need to speak with him to validate the fact that he was alive. And since he was on vacation, he had a right to his privacy.”

    Absolute comedy. As if what the Nigerian people are worried about is if we’re being lied to about whether or not Buhari’s dead. The fact that Femi Adesina seemingly knows nothing about his condition speaks volumes. He’s acting on blind faith. Again comedy.

    We know he’s not dead. Our concern is that he’s been away for so long and he hasn’t told us what’s wrong with him.

    Does he have some resilient infection that refuses to clear up or is it something more sinister? And if it is serious is it terminal. We Nigerians deserve to know this. We are suppose to know this. You’re not a private citizen. You’re a public servant. I wish Buhari well all the same.

    • bulus

      Bro, the president in London or Nigeria, how has it affected your life? Has his medical vacation changed your destiny?! Focus on your priorities and stop wasting cos I feel for you, a poor man!

      • kusanagi

        He is president.

        The economy been dragged by his administration into a recession. Where growth has severely slowed down. Financial experts across the globe including inside Nigeria consistently say these wounds have been self inflicted by Buhari.

        Corruption is still widespread.

        The Naira has devalued on the Dollar and the Pound: It’s seriously affected every business in NIgeria hence it affects everyone. Since Buhari’s been gone, funnily enough things have started to improve under Osinbajo. Is that a surprise to anyone? NO!

        Honestly I hope Buhari steps down. Someone with better ideas and fresh legs can run the country. Osinbajo can step up, fresh elections or APC can find a new president. The idea that Buhari’s may be coming back is a frigntening one. He should retire.

        Now, Focus on your priorities and stop replying to my comments and wasting cos I feel for you, a poor man!

        • Dokoku

          @disqus_4uyRT4wRt5:disqus

          IF OIL EXPORTS stabilize at 2 million barrels a day Nigeria should need less than the $29billion loan President Buhari wants to seek in this financial year. It is feasibly difficult for Nigeria to get such loan. Egypt itself lately realized how tough it is when it settled for less than $13billion IMF
          loan last year.

          A worse performing Nigeria would find it doubly difficult despite World Bank’s $2.5b loan advance.
          Nigeria has $11.47billion external debt which will shoot up to $18.9billion once that World Bank
          loan is advanced and added to the ADB loan agreement of $5billion – once disbursed.

          By the time Nigeria will be looking for another $22billion loan to complete its desired
          $29billion loan it would be carrying $18.9billion external debt being part of $54 billion
          overall national debt, over against collapsed electricity plants + high level inflation of
          18.4% amid consecutive third quarter economic recession marked by reduced
          government revenues and fallen crude oil prices, tantamount to Nigeria’s inability
          to ramp up and pay $42b debt.

      • Riseup Nigeria

        If that guy is a poor man as you suggested, Buhari must have contributed so much to his poverty. Buhari is like a terrible plaque on nigeria and nigerians. If Buhari have any iota of integrity, decorum or fear of God in him, he should resign and save nigerians from further hardships and death which his myopic fumbling and tumbling leadership have inflicted on nigerians. It is a big shame that at his age, Buhari is still taking the seat of power as a matter of life and death. What a shame, even when his mind, body and education cannot contribute anything positive to that seat.

    • Domingos

      You made sense all through but corrupted this your otherwise award winning comment with your last sentence. How dare you “wish Buhari well all the same”? How? Why? Why wish a man well when he does not wish you well? He runs away from the hospitals he expects you and your miserable children to attend and die in and scurries of to London for treatment…and Nigerians like you are praying and fasting that he gets well instead of the opposite. This is why thieves and corrupt criminal politicians will continue to insult Nigerians because of mindsets like you. No common sense at all. Wishing Buhari well. It has no other name, it is called mumudity.

  • systematic

    may God return u well mr president, don’t mind the blind mind with the blind eyes

    • Public Rekord

      @disqus_nhXQaBfwCl:disqus

      “Buhari is not coming back.
      Buhari may not be dead, but he might as well be – too sick to rule, too greedy
      to leave. How can he have a broken body and a distracted mind and retain the
      strength and focus to lead Nigeria out of social, political, and economic turmoil?
      I speculate Buhari is suffering from either a kidney failure or pancreatic cancer,
      but even if Buhari comes back home, we all know his policies of the last two
      years have left the country almost completely stagnate.”

      …………..Toyin Dawodu

      (February 23rd, 2017)

      • Mischiefo

        • ” WAEC cannot provide the certified true copies of Muhammed Buhari who attended school in Katsina
        Provincial Secondary School, Katsina, in Nigeria. The above records CANNOT be found in the archives
        of the Records and Aptitude Test Department (WAEC Headquarters), Ghana”.

        ……………WAEC HEADQUARTERS

        (January 28th, 2015)

        • “Neither the original copy, Certified True Copy, CTC, nor statement of result of Major General Muhammadu Buhari’s WASC result is in his personal (army) file. What i have said here is what
        is contained in his service records’ personal file. We have not added or subtracted anything.”

        ……………..NIGERIAN ARMY

        (Via Brigadier-General Olajide Laleye)

        (January 20th, 2015)

      • Repost007

        @disqus_VBUBqVu6TX:disqus

        Within 60 days of resuming office on May 29th, 2015, and with civil servants owed 6 months’ salaries
        in at least 22 states, President Muhamadu Buhari went to the Central Bank and carried away one billion
        Naira – all within 60 days of resuming office!

        President Buhari then stuffed the whole one billion Naira into the pockets of his crony –
        Brigadier Buba Marwa – with a whisper and with Buhari’s forefinger firmly on his lips,
        signalling that secrets be kept secret. That first heinous decision in office burnt
        the borrowed robes of ‘integrity’ that some Nigeria’s un-thinking journalists
        had dressed up Muhamadu Buhari in.

  • Kickboxer

    COMEDY CENTRAL:

    The ZOO is now a comedy central where humanlike animals act out their choice episodes to the public. A humanlike animal rejoicing that a deadbeat called him just goes to show the sorry state of affairs. No wonder nothing works for the IQ level of such brain cells can better be imagined than stated here since foreigners read these comments as well. SOO BAD.

    • Perkins

      I want to believe you commented at your highest level of intelligence. Hummm

      • Kickboxer

        Yariba slave, avont!…look for fellow slaves or cowardly, as usual, go serve your terrorist masters…

  • Riseup Nigeria

    These guys are really looking miserable in their attempt to decieve nigerians.
    Whether Buhari is dead or alive is immaterial to the problem he wilfully put nigeria into because of hate, religious, ethnic, tribal, clannish bigotry.
    Buhari presidency is a great let down to nigerian nation, a big set back and a regrettable serious error of judgment.
    Nigeria unwittingly have presented her seat of power that ought to be the power motivation for development, progress, unity and prosperity of nigeria to now become a hospital bed and old people rehabilitation center. What a calamity that have befallen our nation.
    It is unthinkable and heart breaking that a nation that can boast of more than a million outstanding, very bright, resourceful, brilliant, intelligent, power packed, dynamic young, great thinkers and leaders like Alico dangote , Peter obi, oby ezekwesiri, rewane Bismark , magnus kpapol, ademola Adesina of ADB, Fashola, Nuhu Ribadu, Charles soludo, Sanusi, Donald Duke, Godswill Akpabio, Pat utomi, even nigerians like ashomolowo, pastor oyedepo etc etc. Who have the dreams, vision, deep knowledge, education, training, exposure and experience to turn desert into arable land and poverty into riches etc, and we as a nation is running round a sleepwalking, old, sick, grandpa who is supposed to be in retirement. How can any responsible business manager, employ an 80years old reclusive sick illiterate,without exposure to modern business tools, to manage a trillion naira business.
    This is exactly what nigeria is presently doing with a Buhari presidency.
    This is exactly why our nation is badly sick and terribly down.
    This is exactly why the managers of this government must resort to lies and childish, infantile falsehoods, to keep manipulating nigerians, while they keep flogging the dead horse to compete in a race with a cheetah.
    May God deliver nigeria and preserve this nation till 2019, when nigerians shall use their voters card to end this nightmare, and send grandpa to his deserved compulsory retirement, in the old people’s home, where his presence is of great importance.ok

    • ijelejames

      Don’t include akpabio and oyedepo in the list of young and great thinkers if you want people to take you seriously. Those two are con men.

      • Riseup Nigeria

        Guy those two gentle men are million times better than this fumbling and tumbling ineptitude called Buhari. Akpbio built Akwa ibom from obscurity to greatness, while Oyedapo built winners from a fellowship of 7 members to a mini state with one of the best University, secondary school and primary school in Nigeria.
        What is Buharis pedigree before 2015 apart from receiving and spending monthly payments from federal government of nigeria and rearing few cows and donkey in daura and praying at Islamic gatherings.

        • Kallah Bature

          I pity Nigerians like you.You get coned and deceived but continue clapping and praising the same people responsible for your misery. I pray for you.

    • Sir Louis

      You included so many crooks and extravagant characters that make M. Buhari, truly a saint!

  • Mamman Bako

    If a phone call make Femi dance naked, what will happen when he’s given candy bars?

  • Nkem

    Very very very very amateurish. I don’t know why they keep appointing half-witted accidental journalists as presidential spokespersons. Look at the illogicality of the presentation. You have never once spoken with the president, yet you have been issuing statements on his behalf. And when he finally spoke to you, it was to ask you about your family and to thank you for “holding out against mischief makers”. As if that is all this is about from the beginning – winning the propaganda war. How petty and dimwitted can these people be?

  • AFRICANER

    This is the trouble in a president leading by “body language”.

    If we don’t see his body, how can we understand what he is saying?

    Adesina, shame on you for worshipping idol. I didn’t expect such teenage girl behavior and sycophantic exhilaration from a public servant.

    Buhari told you he hopes to call you again, NOT hoping to see you again. That slip up in your silly anecdote was a Freudian giveaway that exposed you as either a member of the cabal, or a willing tool of it.

  • Riseup Nigeria

    If Buhari have any iota of integrity, decorum or fear of God in him, he should resign and save nigerians from further hardships and death which his hate, clannish, vindictive, tribal, ethnic, religious bigotry, and his myopic, fumbling and tumbling leadership have inflicted on nigerians. It is a big shame that at his age, Buhari is still taking the seat of power as a matter of life and death. What a shame, even when his mind, body and education cannot contribute anything positive again to that seat. Since Buhari transferred power to osibanjo and went and hid in London, nigeria nation have witnessed a sort of revival, there is now peace in the delta, the killings by fulani murderers have drastically reduced, the economy is showing serious recovery signs, the first appointment done by osibanjo reflected justice, equity and fairness to all the six geopolitical zones of nigeria, something that Buhari have shown for two years that he is incapable of doing because of his desire to inflict injustice, bias, hate, marginalization and cheating on some zones of nigeria.
    Surely if the federal government continue with the good, sincere and honorable steps of osibanjo, peace, love, unity, progress and prosperity shall surely return back to nigeria.
    May God touch Buharis heart to resign and allow nigeria to recover from the mess he put our nation.
    May God never allow nigeria to witness anything like Buharis leadership again forever.

  • Gary

    The President finally spoke to his media adviser -yaaay!!! Congratulations Mr. Adeshina you’re now officially a designated FOB – Friend of Buhari.
    The rest of us 180 million Nigerians, the Wailing Wailers and Mischief-makers as Oga now calls us – we are so jealous of you. So we only get to vote for him but no phone call from him. There is God o!
    Tell him we wish him well but he should take his time in London. Things are miraculously getting better with him over there.

  • soulchild

    So this guy has been hiding his depression because his Oga had not spoken to him. Na wa!!!! He probably didn’t even believe all the crap he has been spouting.

    I can feel the relief and euphoria from his words. This government work na real oga / servant relationship.

  • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

    What stops Buhari from addressing Nigerians directly from London ?

    • Darlington

      Don’t mind them. Let the mind game continue.

      • Public Rekord

        @tawandaincommunicado:disqus

        “Buhari is not coming back.
        Buhari may not be dead, but he might as well be – too sick to rule, too greedy
        to leave. How can he have a broken body and a distracted mind and retain the
        strength and focus to lead Nigeria out of social, political, and economic turmoil?
        I speculate Buhari is suffering from either a kidney failure or pancreatic cancer,
        but even if Buhari comes back home, we all know his policies of the last two
        years have left the country almost completely stagnate.”

        …………..Toyin Dawodu

        (February 23rd, 2017)

    • Olusola

      We didn’t ask him to do so, only Igbos are asking that and for obvious reasons!

      • Okokondem

        What do you mean?

      • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

        In fact Yorubas are loudest in their demand to know Buhari’s condition

    • Paschal Charles

      The man is already dead since one month. With the kind of pride and arrogant nature of PMB if he is alive he would have made a live Video appearance long time. News of METRO UK about his death is real. No matter how the Nigerian presidency counters the death news , they will run out of lies soon.

    • MaskedPhantom

      Death, my dear Tawanda. The dead don’t talk

  • BURNING SPEAR

    Only a brain in need or urgent medical help somewhere in either Mali or Niger Republic would try to act like a spin doctor for Bingo Buhari and the Apes in APC–when the globe is gradually coming to grips with the truth of the medical condition of Bingo Buhari————-Aware —Nigeria is in a terrible mess—————-and the lay–abouts–who went about the streets of Lagos under Save Nigeria group–ati Occupy Nigeria on behalf of the Vagabonds power– have all gone into hiding–The very shameless rogues who lied their way back into reckoning–in Aso Rock–If a man who claims to be a Journalist cannot on his own see the shame he is bringing into the Journalism profession with these lies——–he is trying to manufacture for us——–then the media in Nigeria is in trouble—Sadly the hide and seek game that the Fulanis and Yorubas are playing with Bingo Buhari was exactly the same game that Fulani Dambazua then army chief of Staff played with Turai and Late Yara Adua————-If Bingo Buhari is really alive why this Satanic game with Nigerians—Oga Adesina?—How much would it cost NTA to film Bingo Buhari on his sick bed in London–or have him wave at Nigerian from his sick bed—-At say a word to us—-?——–The media in Nigeria have become agents of cut and nail journalism so much so that they cannot afford to send reporters and their Camera crew– to wait at the entrance to the House where Bingo Buhari is holed up—-or is hiding his mental troubles away in London?—————–We cannot continue with these shameful acts any longer—————————-Time for Nigerians to speak out is now—The country is without SAIL————————

  • Kevin Peter

    “I am still resting. Thank you for holding out against mischief makers.”….who is more mischievous here? For, the moment Buhari is not in charge of governance in the country at least temporarily for now, things have started taking shape. For all Nigerians care now, Buhari can remain in London till his tenure elapses, Nigeria would be far greater under his vice in acting capacity.

    • Repost by Popular Demand

      MY CHILDREN,

      This thing I am reading here is like bad news to make me a bit sad somehow.
      You people are saying that penis is paining the president. That is very painful. It is bad news.
      What I don’t know is how ear infection turn to penis problem. You have to explain that. It’s not clear.
      President said it was ear that was paining him before. That was the last time he went to the hospital.

      So how come that the ear now transfer to make penis pain him too? What sort of sickness is that one?
      Even the ear problem he has not solved that one before penis come and join the disease doing him.
      Penis own is not even serious. What does he need penis for again at 74? The real issue is the ear.
      If he is hearing voices it can confuse him to make mistake like declaring war on innocent country.

      • Fair Call 2017

        @kevinpeter:disqus

        Excuse me, this Femi Adesina is either a jerk;
        or just full of shit. He must be un-serious minded. No sensible person
        will run to Channels television to announce that he’s at last spoken with his
        boss after a month. What crap! What’s news in what should normally happen
        between a boss and a subordinate? Such a conversation in fact should take place
        twice a day at the least. What’s supposed to hearten anyone that it takes a
        month for Muhamadu Buhari to feel able to talk to his official Press Secretary?
        Nothing – absolutely nothing but bullshit. This same Muhamadu Buhari had
        days ago put a phone call through to a gang of Muslims with a sprinkle of Jihadists
        in Kano city in Kano state.

        Buhari likely considers Islamists more important than the whole country
        he was elected to govern. He’d refused for several weeks to speak just for a
        few seconds to all Nigerians as a whole. But Buhari was at his usual nepotistic
        best and in animal spirits when told that Muslim Imaams in his Fulani regional
        Kano state were organizing Islamic prayers for him. He put a phone call through
        to those ones in the name of his Islamist ideology whilst ignoring the millions
        of Christians in half the country who now regret voting for such a crude
        Islamist bigot.

  • Kevin Peter

    It’s embarrassing and shameful that a president could start a conversation with his spokesperson by speaking about his perceived enemies over and above the totally of Nigerians who voted him into power. In real sense, can a president of a country harbour grudges even if some people have wronged him? Perhaps mediocrity has a big role to play in this regard. No wonder Nigeria couldn’t move and instead nosedived in retrogression instead of witnessing growth since this government came to power untill late this week. All has to do with vindictive attitude which is unethical of a supposed “father” of the nation. God have mercy.

    • David_011

      In 9ja anything is possible. Can Buhari be president of any country in the world?

    • Paschal Charles

      The Drama continues …………………………. One day all the lies will finish .

  • Ndidi

    “I am still resting…” – M. Buhari

    Kindly rest forever, for eternity. I can’t even say in peace because your sins are legion. The blood of peaceful protesters, blood of Shiite muslims, blood of Southern Kaduna people, the blood of Tivs and Benue farmers and villagers killed bu herdsmen etc are all crying and praying for vengeance. Ntooooooooiiiiii

    • Kallah Bature

      You forgot to mention the blood of more than one hundred thousand people killed in Borno state alone,while your bosses were busy sharing the money meant for purchase arms to fight the menace posed by insurgents.

  • Bane

    How do people expect a man who refused to provide his Certificate for sighting, refused to attend a presidential debate even when the opponent asked him to provide/hire the moderators, refused to declare assets, to declare his true status or tell us whether he is alive or dead. If Femi is now conversing in the spirit and transcribing or translating to Nigerians then a new dimension would have been introduced. the world wide world is laughing at our stuuuuuuuuuuuupidity.

  • marig

    Incompetent spokesperson. You have not represented the president well. You and Garba Shehu

  • Okokondem

    Well meaning Nigerians in this forum have expressed outrage and disappointment over Buhari’s leadership or lack thereof. I have heard you. But Buhari is currently not at the hem and the country’s problems are far from being over.

    We still have a corrupt national assembly that would stop at nothing to bankrupt the country.

    The question is if Osinbajo decides to fight the scourge of malfeasance in the Nigerian legislature will you be willing to give him a material support, or will you return here day in and day out to complain.

    If Osinbajo decides to strip our do nothing legislators of the obscene salaries and allowances through a referendum (since the foxes guarding the hen house would never permit such legislation to pass) would you support him, and educate your kinsmen to do same?

    Are Nigerians truly impervious to the looting of their collective welfare by career politicians who change positions from state governor to federal senators simply to continue with the looting of our country?

    Yes, it’s ok to complain and grumble about the injustices that exists in the country but we have done so for generations, from military regimes to civilian administrations to no avail. Maybe just complaining is not enough. You go through all the posts here, every day, on different topics and headlines without anyone profering a solution or a way out of our intractable dilemma.

    The question is, what are you willing to do to fight corruption? What would you contribute to the fight?

    • Ohnigeria Godsavenigeria

      The problem facing Nigerian nation is not any thing near your diversionary, uninformed ranting.
      Let me ask you, please don’t run away, answer my question. What is the total budget for the NASS in the 2016 and 2017 budget of the federal government, what is the percentage of it to the 6.7 and 7.4trillion fed budget, If they forfeit all their earnings for the 2017 budget, can it get Nigeria out of the pit where buharis almajiri blind somersaults have cast our nation.
      The problem with Nigerian economy and nation is never the national assembly, but an old grandpa that used his position of power to undermine the peace, unity, progress and prosperity of Nigeria through his myopic, illiterate, hate, biased, clannish, ethnic, religious, tribal, primordial bigotry. There was Nass since 1999 ,yet Nigeria never had it so bad. This Buhari administration is the worst thing that can ever happen to any nation. A productive and industrious management that makes much profit and steal some of his profit is far better than an old wreck that destroyed the economy of the enterprise and run it aground and yet shouting that is prudent and have integrity.

      • Okokondem

        Unlike you, I am no apologist to any Nigerian political party or politicians. I owe allegiance only to God and country. For too long Nigerians trusted their rulers (not leaders, rulers), military and civilian, hoping they would one day come to their senses to put the interest of the country ahead of theirs but that remains a pipe dream.

        Ordinarily, I would consider descending to your level to rebuttal your insult but that I have decided would be an exercise in futility why, you seem to lack the requisite enlightenment necessary to view things in a broader perspective. But permit me to highlight one anomaly in your rationalization.

        I’m quoting you now :

        “What is the total budget for the NASS in the 2016 and 2017 budget of the federal government, what is the percentage of it to the 6.7 and 7.4trillion fed budget, If they forfeit all their earnings for the 2017 budget, can it get Nigeria out of the pit…”

        You cannot honestly be oblivious of the dubious honor members of the Nigerian parliament have as the highest paid in salaries and what they call ‘constituency allowances’ among their counterparts, including even heads of states anywhere on planet earth.

        But in your warped thinking and rationalization informed by your natural inclination as a Nigerian to thievery or justification for thievery, you don’t see anything wrong with these parliamentarians STEALING from their fellow Nigerians as long as what they steal is a small percentage of the GDP or annual budget. You see, I can’t debate you or try to make you understand my position because you are starting out with a flawed premise.

        If you don’t know the impact on the national budget, and the resultant negative influence on corruption when members of the legislature or parliament collude with the MDAs to divert budgetary appropriations for dubious intentions. Road constructions suffer. Hospital equipments become victims. Salaries and pensions don’t get paid. The list goes on, get the picture?

        So, please go back and reread my original post and see if you can understand where I am coming from. But please don’t dismiss it as ranting. Good day!

  • The facts

    I don’t think Femi Adeshina posted this on his Facebook himself. It’s either his Facebook was hacked or he mistyped. Because all that he posted doesn’t make any sence at all.

    • Otile

      Don’t underate the imbecility doging Buhari and his hires. He ignorantly wrote it hoping to reassure the apes in APC that Buhari is alive.

      • Julius

        Yes, I heard that you attended his funeral a month ago. Abi

  • Maria Darego

    Please Mr Adesina tell your Oga to rest very well and take his time over there in London!! We are very very happy that he is doing well and resting over there!!! The country has changed for the better since he left!!! For the first time since May 2015, we are beginning to have hope! Just tell him to remain there and be calling you everyday! You will be happy, he will be happy, and we would move forward.

    • emmanuel

      You are right. Let them be happy with the calls while we do our things here. By God’s grace we go bury all the people when change don kill finish and hope say better go come.
      Obituary everywhere, yet Femi is celebrating an arranged call. Only in Nigeria Civil or Public service do dead or incapacitated people collect salaries or pension

      • Julius

        You already said the man is dead so, why even making a comment about a phone call ?. Be still because the water will still flow !

        • Tunsj

          It’s a waste of time replying him. The guy is a troll with big problems.

          • Julius

            You are right, he is a troll ! There are others like him. They have so many names for posting comments. What a coward !

    • Höly Wähala

      @Maria… na you hide behind Darego spew good news so? My bet is you didn’t figure that you’ve used that moniker in the past… come out and be yourself like me, when I told you folks at SR that Nigeria is better off without Buhari wetin una call me? Good morning! Hope you can smell coffee now instead of akamu you’re used to… Fraudster!

  • breakin’ news

    @mariadarego:disqus

    Breaking News:
    ……………………

    Two days ago
    Nigerians were told that the entire corrupt Civil Aviation Authority
    directorate was summarily sacked by the Buhari/Osinbajo government. More
    trusting Nigerians saw a glimmer of hope but thoughtful ones held their horses
    and were later proved right 48 hours after.

    “The (Buhari/Osinbajo federal government has recalled two out of the nine
    directors who were sacked from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on
    Friday. The duo are Adamu Abdullahi, Director of Consumer Protection, and
    Ayodele Sasegbon, Director of general aviation. Sam Adurogboye, general
    manager, public relations, NCAA, confirmed the development to NAN on Saturday.”

    This is the latest example of how confused, never mind administratively
    ignorant, the Buhari/Osinbajo has irreparably rotted to look like after it was
    overwhelmed without solution to any national problem. For its remaining two
    years the incompetent Buhari/Osinbajo government will go through such
    motions of “sack and recall” because it hardly thinks anything through.

  • emmanuel

    Femi is a fake Pastor and Prophet. When Kind Ahab died, several of them were slaughtered because of their devilish and selfish prophecies.
    Adesina is a serial liar of the order of Liar Mohammed. He is so childish and lack decorum.
    He called me Femi…..Of course a vegetative man who ordinarily suffer from Alzheimer may not remember your name anymore.
    The BBC has not seen him, Garba Shehu and co have been under house arrest, so nobody can communicate with them to get the true state of a dying President.
    For all we care, Buhari twenty months in his second coming . FFK 2017 has lapsed.
    Recall i did warn before and during 2015 election that the end of Buhar’s second coming would be a disaster. My prophecy has come to pass. Though i am not a Prophet or a fake one for that matter.
    Wahala, Rommel, Amazing2012, Soyemi, Pokipoki Dr, Onike, Omo Mushin, Omo Eko, Comfortkay, Blueeyedkitten, Tundemess, Claivoyance etc have you forgotten?

  • emmanuel

    How e go make sense to am when a dead man or someone who is vegetative talk to liars only and cannot greet Nigerians from his hideout?
    If you get sense at all, why have we not heard your Brother Garba Shehu since or heard him?

    • Kallah Bature

      Emma boy be calm.PMB is coming back in good health to continue milking your bosses until they cough out all they have stolen to further strengthen our Naira.That is after enjoying his deserved rest.

      • Gary

        What has he done to deserve the five week rest? The man is undergoing chemotherapy and you folks call it rest.
        Rest indeed….tick tock, tick tock….that’s the clock running out on Buhari’s disastrous Presidency.
        And the vultures are gathering…flocking into the APC because they see time is running out on a wounded hyena….tick tock, tick tock…listen to the clock!

  • Al

    Mr Femi keep on the good job you doing! Power is a symbol of Almighty God, today in Nigeria PMB is next to God, your loyalty should firm

  • concernednigerian

    How many seconds did the phone call last? Moreover if the President is healthy enough to be making phone calls what is he still doing in London and at whose expense? Is the President still on full salary while not undertaking the tasks entrusted to his charge as the President of the Federal Republic? Would it not be better for the President to resign honourably and attend to his health issues instead of making phone calls from an offshore location? Nigeria can do without the best.

    • Broadway2

      Read well my brother. The president is on vacation and you are asking what he is doing in London?

  • Julius

    lolz, dude doing his job !

    • Ebenezeri

      Julius

      We need action. We need to see the blood of corrupt people
      flow on the street in Nigeria. There’s nothing to wait for again. The official thieves
      have already stolen billions of Naira and now Nigeria has totally collapsed in
      darkness. Blood must now flow to atone the land and to atone generations unborn
      for these big crimes. What Nigeria needs is RAWLINGS- not Osinbajo – to line up
      and execute all treasury thieves. No immunity for any head of state, governor,
      Senator or Minister,in a firing squad revolution.

      • Julius

        I kinda agree..lolz

    • Ebenezeri

      @Julius11:disqus

      We need action. We need to see the blood of corrupt people
      flow on the street in Nigeria. There’s nothing to wait for again. The official thieves
      have already stolen billions of Naira and now Nigeria has totally collapsed in
      darkness. Blood must now flow to atone the land and to atone generations unborn
      for these big crimes. What Nigeria needs is RAWLINGS- not Osinbajo – to line up
      and execute all treasury thieves. No immunity for any head of state, governor,
      Senator or Minister,in a firing squad revolution.

      • Vivarevo2

        NIGERIANS, NIGERIANS, NIGERIANS, RISE FROM SLUMBER AND KILL YOUR TREASURY THIEVES

        IF YOU WANT A GOOD COUNTRY FOR YOURSELVES AND YOUR CHILDREN BECAUSE SO LONG

        AS TREASURY THIEVES ARE FREE, YOU WILL ACCEPT THEFT AS THE MEANING OF SUCCESS.

        • Noxxtradamu

          @disqus_teKA7fL9Fm:disqus ,

          I see blood flowing ceaselessly in the land.
          What i am seeing is not a military incursion into the body polity but the poor will take on the rich.
          It is a revolution i am seeing in no distant future in Nigeria. A man of destiny will take over the reins
          of governance and most corrupt people who’ve been parading themselves and masquerading as
          Nigerian leaders; if they are not dead, will be jailed.”

          ………………..Primate Olabayo

  • Equano2016

    Nigerians have been here before.

  • ::????????

    @equano2016:disqus

    WHY DID MUHAMADU BUHARI DISGRACE YEMI OSINBAJO BY FORCING

    YEMI OSINBAJO TO EAT HIS WORDS AND RECALL ALL SACKED NCAA

    DIRECTORS AT AVIATION SECTOR WITHIN 24 HOURS – WHY DISGRACE

    YEMI OSINBAJO TO LOOK WORSE THAN A SPECIAL ASSISTANT, WHY?

    SHOULD YEMI OSINBAJO NOT CHOOSE TO FIGHT BACK THAN BECOME

    MESSED UP AS AN ACTING PRESIDENT WITH POWERS OF A CLERK?

    • Eso

      Old boy, why cry more than the bereaved?
      You must be a Yoruba man. That’s why it’s paining you that your Yoruba Acting President has been turned
      to mere messenger in office. Hahahahahaha! Don’t cry again, you hear? Abi, Yemi Osinbajo complained
      to you that it is paining him? Did he complain to you that the disgrace is now becoming too much for his life? No!

  • Isi Agwo

    Oh, poor Femi (or Adesina)! Great(ish) to know that your boss is alive and was able to speak for a few seconds.

    What about the job he was hired to do? How many days has he been away from work? Doesn’t he think he needs to go and take care of his health while someone else takes up that very important post, a job made more difficult by his putting his brain and Nigeria on reverse gear for nearly two years?

  • Joe Joe

    I wish Mr. President well. Nigeria is a hard nut to crack. May God continue to give him the strength to cary on.

    • Ken

      Is it now that Nigeria becomes hard? Hypocrites!

  • Intrepid

    Amateur theatricals. The show of shame continues.

  • Ken

    Adesina is naive. Very amusing. For over a month, the spokesman has not spoken with Buhari for over a month and he is gloating here.

  • NonPartisanElder

    Let all of us read Femi Adesina’s writing carefully and analytically. It is a declaration that he is 101% loyal to the President, come rain, come sunshine; and that the President holds him (Femi) fondly in his (the President) heart, by addressing him as ‘Femi’. More importantly, that the President appreciates what he (Adesina) is going through in the hands of mischief-makers (in Aso Rock i.e. the Presidency), who are engaged in the usual sycophancy war for personal gains (by imputing disloyalty blackmail against Adesina now that a Yoroba is Acting President). Femi Adesina says the President made his (Adesina’s) day by personally declaring his (the President’s) support and confidence in him (Adesina) through the 10-second phone call. That is the message I got; otherwise the writing would have been naive or outright empty.

  • MaskedPhantom

    This must be the script of an insipid Nollywood broth captioned “Adesina’s Daytime Delusions”

  • Austin Tuna

    the president calls u mr Adesina, but decided to call u femi.unofficial. una think say all Nigerian could be fooled with your lies. make you go think of another lie cos this one no convince us

    • ‘Konko Below’

      @austintuna:disqus

      The Buhari/Osinbajo government may not be competent to stand trial in a criminal court.
      The law requires that a mad organization or individual must at least have a lucid moment,
      but this Buhari/Osinbajo government has virtually been continuously mad, more or less,
      since May 29th May 2015, without any lucid moment. It’s the only government that’s ever
      announced mass sacking of aviation directors at NCAA on Friday and reversed itself on
      Saturday – within 24 hours – by cancelling its own sackings with a straight face. Oh God,

      What a country!

      • Extee2000

        @disqus_3mRJNLtlFz:disqus

        A millionaire in Nigeria today has less than one month salary of a street cleaner in France.
        That’s how bad Nigeria has fallen because Nigerians (including university graduates amongst them)
        discounted the olden wisdom that knowledge is power. Inflation has hit 18.7% on the back of Buhari’s
        62% devaluation of the national currency in Nigeria.

        One million Naira in Nigeria is now worth 1,860 U.S dollars at street exchange rate in Lagos. Muhamadu Buhari who wrought this untold hardship and mass poverty on Nigerians has been absent from work for weeks, and has indicated he will be on indefinite (sick) leave abroad, but without disclosing his ailment, meaning that Nigeria is now driftless without any purpose or direction. In short, this Muhamadu Buhari
        has no sense of responsibility.

      • Repost007

        NIGERIA will become a better place if Muhamadu Buhari is repealed and replaced.

  • Guest

    Why not simply upload the audio? wehdone ,Sir.

  • The facts

    Well, you don’t have to be abusive before you make a comment. The fact is that there is nothing knew in the phone call since Adeshina has already told the public that he has not spoken to the President since he left. The phone call is only relevant if he told Adeshina the date he’ll be coming back and the nature of his illness.

  • Dán-gote Group Of Company

    This is to inform the general public that both Individuals and Distributors can now Order 3XCementbyDán-gote (Grade 42.5R) directly from the factory at a promo price of 13OO Naira minimum for purchase is from 1OO bags and above kindly contact sales manager Mr Olakunle Alakeh on +2347O66O9I979.Note Delivery is two working days….

  • ::????????

    @nonpartisanelder:disqus

    WHY DID
    MUHAMADU BUHARI disgrace Yemi Osinbajo by forcing Yemi Osinbajo to eat his
    words and recall all sacked NCAA directors at the aviation sector within 24 hours
    – why disgrace Yemi Osinbajo to now look lots worse than a Special Assistant, why?
    Should Yemi Osinbajo not choose to fight back rather than become messed up as
    an acting president with the powers of a mere clerk?

  • umar ardo

    President Buhari has been turned, or he turned himself, into either a spook, or a ghost, or a jinn, or all the three in one; he is only heard of, but cannot be heard or seen. The whole thing seems like a joke, or children’s moonlight tale, or a poorly acted Nollywood drama. But the good thing is that at the end of it all truth will surface. May we live to see the truth of this regrettable episode. Ameen.

    • Nasomegbe

      @umarardo:disqus

      What I want now is for Buhari to phone me. My number is 222-408-956. He must phone me today.
      What sort of nonsense is this? Did I vote for an invisible president or what? I voted for a president
      that I can see with my eyes and hear with my ears. What sort of insult is this one that Femi Adesina
      is the one to tell me that Buhari can now talk for only one minute or two after 30 days. Nonsense!!

      I am not saying Buhari is dead or inside mortuary. What I am saying is that I don’t know the truth.
      For me to know the truth Muhamadu Buhari must phone me at 5.33pm today or there’ll be trouble.
      I don’t want to be ruled by the dead or by a ghost. It is not part of my fundamental human rights.
      I can only obey the law made by a president that can talk to me face to face – not a dead body.

      • Nkem

        “I am not an alarmist but I must warn that Nigeria is a tragedy waiting to implode.
        For the avoidance of doubt, a tragedy is a dramatic or literary genre in which the
        main character is brought to ruin or suffers extreme sorrow, especially as a
        consequence of a tragic flaw, moral weakness, or inability to cope with
        unfavorable circumstances.

        I think, in all honesty, that Muhamadu Buhari personifies all the foregoing
        attributes of tragedy; he has derailed irredeemably and should resign. We
        have become so enamored with the phantom of “war on corruption” while
        everything in Nigeria has collapsed. Our economy, education, social
        cohesion, our institutions, and our security, have all collapsed at the
        altar of “war on corruption”.

        …………..Dr. Arthur Nwakwo

        (October 23, 2016)

  • Kristal Ball

    @umarardo:disqus

    Muhamadu BUHARI will never die

    With just one year left
    left for APC party primary; and after having early on lost power to Goodluck
    Jonathan in similar circumstances, Muhamadu Buhari will never die until the
    Hausa/ Fulani can replace him with their own tribesman rather than let power
    fall into the hands of Bola Tinubu through the instrumentality of Yemi Osinbajo
    even if it means keeping absolutely quiet when Muhamadu Buhari passes away;
    whist instructions continue to bombard Yemi Osinbajo from Buhari’s northern
    aides that a by then non-existent real president of the federal republic has
    just directed Yemi Osinbajo to do the following.

    • Otile

      When you say that Imam Buhari will never die we know that you are saying that even though Buhari is dead deceivers will still be telling us that he lives on. Man, say what you want to say because Imam Mohamed is not going to live forever.