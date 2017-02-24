Again, Trump criticises media, labels CNN “Clinton News Network”

Related News

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday renewed his attack on what he called “fake news”, accusing the media of false reports and polls.

The American leader spoke at the Conservative Conference at the National Harbor in Maryland.

Mr. Trump called out “Clinton News Network”, when urged by his audience to mention some media he claimed published fake polls.

He also spoke on other issues like immigration, healthcare, and trade, saying he likes left-leaning American senator, Bernie Sanders, for his stance on trade.

Mr. Sanders lost the Democratic ticket to Hilary Clinton who lost the presidential election to Mr. Trump.

On healthcare, Mr. Trump restated his stance that “we’re going to repeal and replace Obamacare.”

