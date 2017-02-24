BREAKING: Akeredolu takes oath of office, becoming Ondo’s new governor

Related News

Ondo State now has a new governor, as Rotimi Akeredolu, a senior advocate of Nigeria, on Friday took the oath of office as the sixth democratically-elected governor of the state.

He replaced Olusegun Mimiko.

Earlier, Ajayi Agboola was sworn into office as deputy governor.

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress, including Bola Tinubu and Bisi Akande attended the event held in Akure, the state capital.

Mr. Tinubu’s attendance signaled a truce between him and the new governor after the controversy that trailed November’s gubernatorial elections.

Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State, and Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, governor’s forum, also witnessed the transfer of power from the PDP to APC.

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, and state governors of Ogun, Niger, Kogi, Sokoto and Oyo states were also all in attendance.