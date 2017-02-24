BREAKING: Akeredolu takes oath of office, becoming Ondo’s new governor

Ondo State now has a new governor, as Rotimi Akeredolu, a senior advocate of Nigeria, on Friday took the oath of office as the sixth democratically-elected governor of the state.

He replaced Olusegun Mimiko.

Earlier, Ajayi Agboola was sworn into office as deputy governor.

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress, including Bola Tinubu and Bisi Akande attended the event held in Akure, the state capital.

Mr. Tinubu’s attendance signaled a truce between him and the new governor after the controversy that trailed November’s gubernatorial elections.

Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State, and Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, governor’s forum, also witnessed the transfer of power from the PDP to APC.

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, and state governors of Ogun, Niger, Kogi, Sokoto and Oyo states were also all in attendance.

  • Omo Akeredolu

    EDITOR SIR,

    Bola Tinubu: See your Oga na master!

    Was Bola Tinubu there to prostrate
    for Rotimi Akeredolu as his Oga na master? Rotimi Akeredolu said before the
    election he will defeat and disgrace the Bola Tinubu faction and did so with
    landslide. Bola Tinubu must go to Ondo to prostrate for a new leader without
    further delay.

    • Econometrist

      …………One Million Naira is now equal to $1,860 U.S dollars

      Rotimi Akeredolu must look well at the environment he’s inheriting before he makes bogus promises.
      A millionaire in Nigeria today actually has less than the one month salary of a street cleaner in France.
      That’s how bad Nigeria’s fallen because Nigerians (including university graduates amongst them)
      discounted the olden wisdom that knowledge is power as Inflation hit 18.7% on the back of Buhari’s 62%
      thoughtless devaluation of the national currency in Nigeria.

      One million Naira in Nigeria is now worth 1,860 U.S dollars at street exchange rate in Lagos, today.
      The Muhamadu Buhari who wrought this untold hardship and mass poverty on Nigerians has been
      absent from work for weeks, and has indicated he will be on indefinite (sick) leave abroad, but without
      disclosing his ailment, meaning that Nigeria is now driftless without any purpose or direction. In short,
      this Muhamadu Buhari has no sense of responsibility whatsoever. He’s now a national burden!!

    • Yemi T. Johnson

      CONGRATULATIONS TO AKETI. HE FOUGHT A GOOD FIGHT AND DESERVES HIS CROWN

      YORUBALAND MUST MUST BE LIBERATED STATE BY STATE FROM BOLA TINUBU’s ISLAMISM.