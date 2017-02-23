Ondo Governorship: Mimiko formally hands over to Akeredolu

Related News

Ahead of his inauguration on Friday, outgoing governor Olusegun Mimiko, on Thursday formerly handed over the instrument of authority to the incoming governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

The exchange of baton, which occurred at about 7 p.m. at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s office, Alagbaka, saw Mr. Mimiko handing over to Mr. Akeredolu, bound documents relating to the government of Ondo State.

Mr. Mimiko, in his valedictory speech, described himself as an embodiment of God’s grace.

He said he was leaving the state better than he met it and charged Mr. Akeredolu to do all within his ability to develop the state.

“The state is in good hands with a man like Akeredolu taking over from me,” he said.

“I have no doubt that Akeredolu will serve the state well.

” I will continue to pray for the state and offer myself for its development when necessary.”

In his remarks, Mr. Akeredolu said Mr. Mimiko had done his best for the state and urged him to rest and be at peace, having served the state meritoriously.

He urged the former commissioners in the state to support his government, saying their services will be needed from time to time.

Mr. Akeredolu emerged governor of the state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, during the governorship which held in November last year.

Although the election came with controversies, contested by candidates of the People’s Democratic Party, Alliance for Democracy, Social Democratic Party and 21 other parties, none of those who lost went to court to challenge the election.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria will be inaugurated as the sixth democratically elected governor of the state.