Ondo Governorship: Mimiko formally hands over to Akeredolu

Ahead of his inauguration on Friday, outgoing governor Olusegun Mimiko, on Thursday formerly handed over the instrument of authority to the incoming governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

The exchange of baton, which occurred at about 7 p.m. at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s office, Alagbaka, saw Mr. Mimiko handing over to Mr. Akeredolu, bound documents relating to the government of Ondo State.

Mr. Mimiko, in his valedictory speech, described himself as an embodiment of God’s grace.

He said he was leaving the state better than he met it and charged Mr. Akeredolu to do all within his ability to develop the state.

“The state is in good hands with a man like Akeredolu taking over from me,” he said.

“I have no doubt that Akeredolu will serve the state well.

” I will continue to pray for the state and offer myself for its development when necessary.”

In his remarks, Mr. Akeredolu said Mr. Mimiko had done his best for the state and urged him to rest and be at peace, having served the state meritoriously.

He urged the former commissioners in the state to support his government, saying their services will be needed from time to time.

Mr. Akeredolu emerged governor of the state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, during the governorship which held in November last year.

Although the election came with controversies, contested by candidates of the People’s Democratic Party, Alliance for Democracy, Social Democratic Party and 21 other parties, none of those who lost went to court to challenge the election.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria will be inaugurated as the sixth democratically elected governor of the state.

    • Vextra

      “Buhari is not coming back.
      Buhari may not be dead, but he might as well be – too sick to rule, too greedy
      to leave. How can he have a broken body and a distracted mind and retain the
      strength and focus to lead Nigeria out of social, political, and economic turmoil?
      I speculate Buhari is suffering from either a kidney failure or pancreatic cancer,
      but even if Buhari comes back home, we all know his policies of the last two
      years have left the country almost completely stagnate.”

      …………..Toyin Dawodu

      (February 23rd, 2017)

      Yeah, I thought as much. The other day I saw Sanusi Lamido Sanusi – the
      Emir of Kwankwanso, oh, sorry, Emir of Kano – rushing to the presidential villa
      two weeks ago, I suspected that Muhamadu Buhari is not coming back. Sanusi
      Lamido could not tell journalists what he came to beg Acting Vice President
      Yemi Osinbajo.

      A lot of people
      concluded that Sanusi Lamido must therefore have come to the presidential villa
      in his own self-interest. Some other people said Sanusi Lamido feared that
      without Muhamadu Buhari who was helping him in the last 20 months to sweep the
      case under the carpet, his pending case of 1.4 trillion Naira missing at the
      Central Bank under his tenure might be brought to court as a criminal case of
      theft.

      The federal government audit shows that the missing money passed through
      his hands. If that is the case, Sanusi Lamido is not getting good legal advice.
      Theft or crime cannot be negotiated. Theft or crime has no time-limit for
      prosecution. No statute of limitations. It can be brought to court and
      prosecuted at any time. It is naive to expect that Acting President Yemi
      Osinbajo will intentionally overlook the case and end up disgracing himself,
      like Muhamadu Buhari. For what? To achieve what? Is Osinbajo a Hausa man?

      • Vextra

        A lot of people
        concluded that Sanusi Lamido must therefore have come to the presidential villa
        in his own self-interest. Some other people said Sanusi Lamido feared that
        without Muhamadu Buhari who was helping him in the last 20 months to sweep the
        case under the carpet, his pending case of 1.4 trillion Naira missing at the
        Central Bank under his tenure might be brought to court as a criminal case of
        theft.

        The federal government audit shows that the missing money passed through
        his hands. If that is the case, Sanusi Lamido is not getting good legal advice.
        Theft or crime cannot be negotiated. Theft or crime has no time-limit for
        prosecution. No statute of limitations. It can be brought to court and
        prosecuted at any time. It is naive to expect that Acting President Yemi
        Osinbajo will intentionally overlook the case and end up disgracing himself,
        like Muhamadu Buhari. For what? To achieve what? Is Osinbajo a Hausa man?

