Buhari calls Kano Governor during prayer session

Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker, House of Representatives meet President Muhammadu Buhari in London
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday made a phone call to the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, to thank the people of the state who had gathered to pray for the quick recovery of the president, an official said.

The governor, who organised the special prayer gathering at Government House, Kano, asked the president how he was feeling as soon as he picked the call.

“I’m much better now and I thank you for the prayers and indeed the entire Nigerians”, Mr. Buhari said in a call placed on speakerphone near the hall’s microphone and heard by everyone in the hall.

Governor Ganduje then told the President that he was being overhead by those offering prayers for him, to which Mr. Buhari responded by expressing happiness and gratitude.

Mr. Buhari has been in the UK for over 30 days for health reasons. His spokesperson recently said the president was asked to take a bed rest based on results of some medical tests conducted.

The presidency has not given any date for Mr. Buhari’s return.

The Kano government sponsored Wednesday’s special prayers including the recitation of the Quran for the speedy recovery of the president.

The event, which was conducted at the Africa House of the Government House, drew Islamic clerics from different sects including Izalat, Tijjaniyya and Qaddiriyya.

Before the commencement of the recitation of the Quran, the clerics offered special prayers, saying it is imperative for everyone to pray for the president.

Aminudeen Abubakar, the State Commandant of the Hisbah, said while offering his prayers that regardless of one’s religion, a leader deserves his followers’ prayers.

Kabirullah Kabara, the leader of Qaddiriyya, said they would continue to pray till the president fully recovers.

Among those present during the prayers were the state’s deputy governor, Hafiz Abubakar, commissioners, state lawmakers and party stalwarts.

Governor Ganduje said President Buhari needs the prayers of Nigerians for quick recovery.

Mr. Ganduje said the fight against corruption started by the president was gaining momentum.

  • muhammadunfagge

    That’s wonderful my governor. This is very good. May the almighty Allah reward you and grant good health to the President.

    • Right Minded

      Only gullible foolani people like you will believe such story. Really pathetic.

  • Ohnigeria Godsavenigeria

    Nigerians can now see the very change with which they were scammed, when leaders of other nations are trying every thing they can to build their nations and , catch up with real development, Nigerians are gathering to celebrate that their own president can speak through the mobile phone. What a tragedy, what a curse, what a one chance bus tinubu flagged down to carry Nigerians.
    It is very painful that a country that can boast of very strong, energetic, resourceful, intelligent ,bright, youthful and 21st century compliant citizens, should be running around an old, weak, tired, retired, ignorant, illiterate, very sick grand pa, who can not even browse through the internet nor can be able to update himself in any way.
    Nigeria have inadvertently given out her presidential seat to serve as old people rehabilitation home and a sick bed for grandpa’s.
    No wonder within 22 months, Nigerian nation have grievously fallen on her knees.
    May God never allow Satan to ever punish our nation again in this manner, may punishment and pain which Nigerians are passing through as a result of Buharis fumbling and tumbling presidency be magnified against those who brought this disaster and calamity upon our nation. May God deliver our nation from this epidemic called change . help Nigerians Oh God.

  • Otile

    I never knew that in 2017 Nigerians would be having 419 rulers of this nature. God have mercy.

    • Julius

      Yea, and the call was fake !