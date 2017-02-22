Nigerian Army confirms soldier missing after Lagos ambush

Nigerian Soldiers[Photo Credit: Olisa TV]

The Nigerian Army says a soldier widely reported to have been kidnapped in Lagos only got missing in action, MIA, during an ambush.

The spokesperson of the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Olaolu Daudu, a lieutenant colonel, made the clarification in a statement in Lagos.

Mr. Daudu said: “The officer got missing in action when troops came under heavy ambush during routine patrol of Lagos creeks.

“I will like to state that no officer was kidnapped.

“However, while on routine patrol of the creeks around Abule-Ado, Festac Town area in Lagos, troops came under heavy gunfire in an ambush.

“They were able to fight their way out of the ambush during which the said officer got missing-in-action (MIA).

“Efforts are ongoing in search of the missing personnel.

“Troops remain resilient and focused in search of their MIA colleague.’’

He urged members of the public to provide the army with useful information on the missing officer and assured residents of their continued safety.

