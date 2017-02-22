Buhari’s lawyer speaks: Why I gave Justice Ademola N500,000

President Muhammadu Buhari During Campaign
A counsel to President Muhammadu Buhari has absolved the president of any role in money the lawyer gave to a judge accused of corruption.

A witness stated in court on Tuesday that the State Security Service, SSS, was told that Kola Awodein, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, gave Justice Adeniyi Ademola N500,000 in 2015.

The witness, Babatunde Adepoju, an operative of the SSS, said the information was provided to the agency by Joe Agi, another senior lawyer charged alongside Mr. Ademola for corruption.

Mr. Adepoju said the SSS did not investigate the claim and that he did not believe the money was a bribe.

On  Wednesday, Mr. Awodein confirmed that he did give the judge the money, but as a gift to a friend holding a ceremony.

“It is a fact that the sum of money mentioned was personally paid by me as a friend to Mr. Justice Ademola as a personal gift, as our custom well recognizes and demands, on the occasion of his daughter’s High Society wedding solemnized at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos, on the 9th of May 2015, which I attended in person,” Mr. Awodein said in a message distributed by presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina.

The lawyer added that he was “fully convinced then, as I remain today, that I could do no less as a friend of longstanding to fairly reasonably support him on that memorable occasion of his daughter’s wedding.

“Anyone and everyone who knows me would readily and unquestionably testify that I am and have always been a man of impeccable integrity on and off the Courts and that such a record speaks always loudly for itself.”

After PREMIUM TIMES reported the monetary gift from the president’s counsel at a time Mr. Buhari’s certificate controversy was before Mr. Ademola’s court, some Nigerian’s raised highbrows alleging the president may have been in the know.

“The allegations of the so called gift has to be investigated, as such allegations applies to Ricky tarfa. It would be surprising to find out that Buhari actually conceded to ‘gift’ the judge as these lawyers tend to do such for favours from judges and then surcharge their clients without their clients knowing what happened. The lawyer representing Buhari at the time should be questioned,” a commenter, Kayode Olufade, said in a  reaction to the story.

Mr. Awodein, however, absolved President Buhari of any role in the “gift”.

“I would conclude by stating categorically and without any equivocation that  ANY link whatsoever with Mr. President, or any court case or cases, of my personal gift from my personal resources delivered to Justice  Niyi Ademola by myself on that occasion or any suggestion whatsoever that it was anything but such a gift or that it ever came from Mr. President or at his instance or that I was acting, under any circumstances, on his behalf is most malicious, utterly ridiculous and in very very poor and revolting taste and most undeserving of any further comments,” he said.

Presidential spokesperson Adesina, in the short statement preceding Mr. Awodein’s also absolved Mr. Buhari of any role.

“Nigerians know that President Buhari challenged the elections of 2003, 2007, and 2011, up to the Supreme Court, and not once was he named as trying to compromise any Judge, though some of them were his schoolmates, or contemporary, at one time or the other.

“It is in keeping with the President’s time-tested reputation as a man of truth and integrity. Any attempt to sully that reputation is bound to fail, inexorably,” Mr. Adesina said.

The gift by the president’s counsel was brought to the fore in a bid by Mr. Agi’s lawyer to prove his client’s donations to the judge were not bribes to manipulate judicial process.

Mr. Agi is accused of giving cash and material gifts to Mr. Ademola at a time he had cases in the judge’s court in order to influence the judgements.

Mr. Ademola, his wife, Olubowale, and Mr. Agi are being prosecuted for their alleged roles in the scandal. All of them have denied any wrongdoing.

  • Factsay

    Now you are giving excuses. If another person did same thing you will accuse him of corruption. Lawyer has 500000 thousand as a gift to a judge and you tell me is not a bribe?

    Buhari is as corrupt as others. He has no certificate

    • AryLoyds

      That is why he is taking extra time in the UK , he is preparing for the coming GCSE and A levels.

  • Otunba 1

    If Buhari would stain his reputation, it would be on serious matters. Not on frivolous matters of primary/secondary school certificate which poses no threat to his presidency. If Trump won US presidency without declaring his tax returns, and James Ibori is being prepared to run for president, why would anybody spend N1 for a non-issue!

    • Factsay

      Ur comparison shows how damaged we are. Is showing tax return a legal requirementioned for contesting election?
      Buhari certificate issue is a legal requirement and he lied under oath too

      • Otunba 1

        Be sincere to yourself, has our (African) democracy developed to such a ‘detailed’ level?

        • Factsay

          So, u want things to remain the way it is but same you will point fingers on others. If you don’t want truth to apply to everyone then stop your hypocritical corruption fighting because it is more dangerous to our national growth and development

          • Gary

            He’s one of Lai’s E-rats coming to the defense of their paymaster. Expect the others to flood the thread to earn their stipends as operatives of the Buhari Media Center. That is what they do for a living; they are on Social Media for propaganda not to advance public policy or enrich discourse. So they are best ignored.

  • Sarah

    Mr Lawyer, you should have known that in the situation where you had a case in front of a Judge, to give that same Judge any gift of any amount for whatever purpose would induce the Judge to view your pleas more favorably.
    Secondly you owed it a duty, as legal counsel, to have informed your client of all decisions you were taking that might impact on his case. If you did not think this ‘..gifting..’ decision was significant enough, then you have demonstrated poor judgement and frankly speaking you bribed the Judge.
    Your client cannot be left off the hook on this one.

    • Factsay

      Thank you

    • Otunba 1

      The onus lies only on “Mr Lawyer” to proof that any third party’s (Buhari’s) involvement. It is not just a conjecture or figment of one’s imagination. It must be beyond all reasonable doubts – that the law!

  • sab

    Why should it be the Presidential spokesman issuing or distributing such a defensive release? Does it mean the lawyer, a SAN for that matter, does not know or have the capacity to distribute press release? Come to 5hink of it, were it to be another person linked to this bribery thing, would Adesina admit it was a personal gift for a judge handling a case against you? This brings to mind the defence put up by the presidency when PMB was linked to cars (SUV) given to him by past administration when he was attacked. Despite claims then it was from the office of the NSA, Adesina and presidency stood stoically that it was PMB’s right and previlege and so was not in a position to know where the money came from. Yet he would not hold such position if it was another person. So sad!

    • Otunba 1

      Sometimes, bias beclouds one’s judgement. Was the SUV (say, from ONSA) meant to achieve what? To dissuade Buhari from contesting with GEJ or to join PDP? Where is the logic here.

      • ibsoken

        Whatever the reason why didn’t he reject?

  • Gary

    We are now at the confluence of culture and conflict of interest. When does a “gift” become a bribe or an attempt at influence-peddling? And should we adopt the American Emoluments Law which bars public officials from receiving any gifts whilst in service?

    We cannot accept that a lawyer/friend who has or is likely to come before this or any judge should be giving him gifts, no matter the intent or event. If it is okay in this instance, then it is equally acceptable for Patience Jonathan to claim the fruits of influence-peddling as “gifts” as she currently insists over her million-dollar accounts frozen by the EFCC.

    Afterall, it is easy to pass on “gifts” to spouses and family members of public officials to solicit contracts, judgements or any such favors in the discharge of their official functions.

    Buhari may not have known nor instigated this gift-giving by his lawyer but it nevertheless now casts a cloud over his image and confirms the positions of cynics that he is not what his PR machine touts him to be. He hired this lawyer who is a friend of the judge handling his pivotal Certificate case.
    The said judge is now in the dock for corrupt practices on other charges by the agencies of the Buhari government who admit in court that they knew but chose not to pursue the angle of the gift to Justice Ademola by Mr. Buhari’s lawyer.
    The same agencies have however charged another lawyer Ricky Tarfa for doing exactly the same thing of giving gifts to judges. And they are accusing Patience Jonathan in court of having used her position as a First Lady to corruptly amass minors that should be forfeited to the state.

    So the Duck rule must apply in all these cases: if it looks like a duck, walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, then IT IS A DUCK.
    Or as our people say, don’t pass off a dog as a monkey to us.

  • General Sam Bockerie

    When it is offered by Buhari it is gift but when it is offered by others it is bribe. Our holy saint Buhari is not all that clean after all……..The trial of judges is yielding interesting fruits. Allah be praised

    • AryLoyds

      Buhari is a saint , please dont go there 🙂

  • Rijawa

    I think the ethics committee of the NBA ,should clarify this matter and educate us on the legality or otherwise of such gifts. As a private citizen I feel 500k is too small as a bribe for such a high profile case considering what obtains in Nigeria. If it was indeed a bribe then the judge is too cheap. Besides, is it true that the lawyer was not the lead counsel but just a part of the team? Is it also true that they have been friends with the judge for over 30 years? If those are true, it may appear reasonable that the lawyer the lawyer will “do something” when his friend is marrying off his daughter. That is our tradition ,not law. Anyway, I no be lawyer, make lawyers speak up now!

    • Gary

      All the points you’ve raised are immaterial to the main issue of a seeming conflict of interest and influence.
      Whether the amount is N10 or N10m or they have been friends for thirty years does not obviate the sleaze or hypocrisy involved in trying to let things slide in this instance while prosecuting other lawyers for doing the same thing.
      Please let’s stop with the double standards in fighting corruption.

      • Rijawa

        I expected u to give us an insight into what the law says. Remember our opinions are what they are, mere opinions. What is wrong in asking those that know, the lawyers, to explain? What is double standard there? When Ricky Tarfa was arrested, was the person he was representing accused of bribery? It was Ricky Tarfa the lawyer that was charged? So why must it be different now? Is it because it is Buhari’s lawyer? So Buhari must be guilty. I think you are the one with double standards here!

  • Ceejay Iloelunachi

    Lets assume he wants to take the bullet or shield Buhari….by his admission of guilt, lets see if the EFCC or DSS will pounce on him the way they did on alleged corrupt officials. For the govt to be his spokesperson shows the hypocrisy in their so called corruption fight.

  • ‘antiKwarapshun’

    PUNCH NEWS 22/02/2017
    The encounter between Agi’s lawyer, Mr. Jeph Njikonye, and Adepoju(DSS WITNESS) went thus:
    Lawyer: In that interview, he (Agi) told you that the wedding gift passed by Ken Hubert and Bassey Nassey was not the only wedding gift.
    Witness: Yes.
    Lawyer: He (Agi) also told you that Buhari’s lawyer, Mr. President’s lawyer, also passed a gift of N500,000 to the family through him.
    Witness: Yes
    Lawyer: The name of the lawyer is Mr. Kola Awodein (SAN).
    Witness: Yes
    Lawyer: The third defendant (Agi) further informed you that within the period (before and after the wedding) that Buhari’s certificate case was pending before the first defendant (Justice Ademola).
    Witness: Yes
    Lawyer: Was President Buhari’s lawyer paying the money in order to win his case?
    Witness: No
    Lawyer: To say that it (the money paid by Awodein) was a bribe would be a speculation.
    Witness: Yes
    Lawyer: To describe the gifts passed through the third defendant by mutual friends as bribe would be speculative.
    Witness: Yes
    When earlier cross-examined by Chief Robert Clarke, Olabowale’s lawyer, the witness  agreed that in African culture, it was usual for people to be “showered with gifts” when having any of naming, wedding and funeral ceremonies.
    On the BMW car gift, Adepoju confirmed that the judge’s son, Ademide, said under interrogation that Agi was his mentor and that the car was a fulfilment of a long-promised gift from the Senior Advocate of Nigeria.
    The witness also admitted that the initial allegations that Justice Ademola received bribe from the immediate-past National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.), as well as from the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, for the bail he granted them, were not backed by evidence.
    He said he confirmed in the course of investigation that the Federal Government did not oppose either of the two accused persons’ bail applications when heard by Justice Ademola.
    The witness also confirmed that a magistrate earlier granted bail to Kanu but the order of bail was not complied with.
    On the allegation that the N30m paid to the judge’s wife was probably a bribe for an order of garnishee nisi granted in favour of Agi’s clients for the enforcement of a $3.2bn judgment earlier given by the judge, Adepoju confirmed that, his “initial view of the matter is based on incomplete knowledge.”

  • share Idea

    Dasuki said he gave Buhari $220k and 3 bullet-proof jeeps, Buhari’s handlers denied that and agreed that the jeep was his entitlement even when NSA office is not saddled with provision of Jeeps to ex-president.

    Today, we are being told that Buhari is now in the habit of giving gifts but when such gifts are given by PDP members, it becomes a bribe – what a country