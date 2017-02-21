Buhari needs “further rest” after results of tests emerged – Spokesperson

Related News

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday in Abuja said the results of President Muhammadu Buhari’s medical tests suggested further rest.

Mr. Adesina, who stated this when he spoke with State House correspondents on the statement earlier issued on Mr. Buhari’s medical vacation, did not stipulate the period of time the resting will last.

“The President wants Nigerians to know that he appreciates their prayers; he appreciates their concerns and their goodwill. He has added that there is really no cause to worry.

“He is the one who owns the body and there is nobody who will know his body more than him and he says no cause to worry.

“It makes sense to say that, maybe from the results of the tests, further rests had been recommended. The statement did not say how long the rest would last.

“I speak for somebody; I do not speak for myself. So it is what he tells me to say that I say and the statement transmitted to me is that the President needs to rest for some further time,” he said.

The presidential aide stated that he was not in the position to talk about the nature of the President’s illness.

“Don’t you know that the Hippocratic Oath even forbids a doctor from speaking about the condition of his patient except the patient authorises it?

“It is only the patient himself who can speak about what he is going through.

“This is the person going through these series of tests and rest and he says no cause to worry, let us believe that.”

Mr. Buhari on Tuesday reassured Nigerians of his health conditions, thanking them for their consistent prayers for his well-being.

In a statement by Mr. Adesina, the president thanked millions of Nigerians who had been sending good wishes to him.

The President revealed that the results of the test conducted on him indicated that he needed a longer period of rest.

The president had proceeded on a 10-day vacation and a routine medical check in the UK on January 19.

In a letter sent to both arms of the National Assembly, the president said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would act as president pending his return.

The president, who could not make it back to the country on February 6, transmitted another letter to the Senate requesting extension of time to complete his medical check-up in London.

(NAN)