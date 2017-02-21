BREAKING: Fresh 24-hour curfew declared in Southern Kaduna towns

El Rufai

The Kaduna State Security Council has imposed a 24-hour curfew in Jema’a and Kaura Local Government Areas of Kaduna State with immediate effect.

Gunmen invaded different communities in the two local governments of Southern Kaduna, within 24 hours, killing at least 14 people and destroying several properties.

The first attack occurred on Sunday in Bakin Kogi, Kaninkon Village, in Jema’a Local Government Area at about 5:30 p.m.

The casualty in Jema’a is uncertain as the attackers were believed to have been repelled by security officials.

About 12 hours after the Jema’a attack, gunmen on Monday killed 14 persons and injured many others in an attack on Ashim village, Takad chiefdom of Kaura Local Government Area.

A statement signed by Samuel Aruwan, Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity on Tuesday, said imposing a curfew in the affected LGAs became necessary to protect lives and properties and to avoid the further breakdown of law and order.

He said all security agencies on a special operation in the two Local Government Areas have been directed to ensure strict compliance.

“Only essential workers and those on humanitarian services are allowed movement after due clearance by security agencies,” Mr Aruwan added.

Hours after the Kaura attack, the state government announced on Monday that the Garrison Commander of the 1 Division of the Nigerian Army and the state’s Commissioner of Police have relocated to Southern Kaduna.

This according to the government is to enable the army commander, Ismaila Isa, a brigadier general, and police commissioner, Agyole Abeh, coordinate a determined response to renewed attacks by armed bandits on communities in the two local governments.

  • ed

    Fulani terrorist herdsmen continues the massacre of innocent Christian children, farmers and burning churches. El Rufai continues denial of the death of thousands of innocent Nigerian.

  • Tum Nathaniel

    Governor el-Rufai where are the Fulani’s terrorists you paid to stop the killing in southern Kaduna?????

  • George

    I saw this paint seize good for nothing El rufai at the Lagos international airport last Thursday going to London. He was behind me at check in point and everyone was surprised seeing him and his men taking normal route instead of the VIP route.

    I learned he was rushing to London when he discovered Saraki and Dagara have relocated their offices to London just to belong.

    Seeing him you don’t need to ask how Lucifer looks like

  • suleiman

    Gov. El-Rufai, Is 24-hour curfew the only solution you know to this problem? If the size if your brain is the same as your physical size, then one is not surprised that you can’t govern the state. Please resign and let peace reign. You are the problem. By the way, the Christmas day attacks in the Kaningkon chiefdom occurred during the 24-hour curfew, therefore, the curfew really does not stop the terrorist from attacking!

  • Gary

    Locking the stables after the horses have bolted. El-Rufai is very good at imposing curfews on the victims after the murderers have fled.
    So Minister Lai Mohammed, is it still a fallacy that the Christians of Southern Kaduna are under siege? Do we have your permission to complain and ask God and people of goodwill to help save these people from genocide?