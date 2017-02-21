Buhari’s lawyer gave ‘corrupt’ Nigerian judge N500,000 during certificate controversy, Witness tells court

President Muhammadu Buhari campaigning at the last presidential election
President Muhammadu Buhari campaigning at the last presidential election

A witness in the corruption trial of Justice Adeniyi Ademola has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari’s lawyer gave the embattled judge N500,000 while his certificate controversy was pending before Mr. Ademola.

Some persons had filed a suit challenging Mr. Buhari’s candidacy prior to the 2015 elections, alleging the president had no secondary school certificate as required by law.

The witness, an official of the State Security Service, said the money was given by Mr. Buhari’s former lawyer, Kola Awodeyin. He said the information on the payment was provided by another senior lawyer, Joe Agi.

The witness, however, said he does not consider the money a bribe.

Mr. Ademola is being prosecuted by the Nigerian government for alleged corruption. He has denied the charges and requested accelerated hearing at the trial in Abuja‎.

The federal judge is being prosecuted alongside his wife, Olubowale, and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joe Agi.

Details later…

Editor’s Note: This post has been edited to reflect the accurate statements of the witness. More details will be provided in the updated story.

    The prosecution has bungled the trial of Justice Ademola. All their witnesses are balderdash with no depth. I have read most of their hollow testimonies. When the Judge sets him free, the public will shout corruption. Meanwhile the judge acts on evidence before him and not conjectures. I have not seen a serious direct evidence or a compelling circumstantial evidence linking him to graft. No wonder they introduced a second charge which is illegal possession of firearms which in itself is hollow. The defence team is so sure of themselves and that was why they applied for accelerated hearing. I see Justice Ademola being discharged and acquitted.

    If the witness does not consider the N500,000 as bribe, what was it for? There is no reason of speaking from both sides if the mouth. Law deals with facts and he who alleges must provide convincing proof. It’s over to President Buhari’s lawyer who allegedly gave the money to validate or invalidate the claim of Justice Ademola’s witness.

    • Gbola

      But that lawyer has to be at least charged to court for bribery.

      And until Ademola reports the crime to the EFCC or the NJC, this remains a distraction.

      The court doesn’t prosecute.
      The court renders a verdict to a criminal being prosecuted.

      To have Buhari’s lawyer prosecuted, they must make a formal complaint to the EFCC, the media OR the NJC.

  • Otile

    In Taquiyya parlance the money is not bribery, it’s a token of good will. Buhari’s WAEC is equivalent to Masters degree as we are told. Lairs

    It is now obvious that Buhari did not pass his WASC because he would not bribe a judge if he did have his certificate, secondly this allegation is straight and uncomplicated, If indeed this accusation was made under oath, Buhari would have been exposed as a first class hypocrite and liar .

  • Gbola

    BLOODY LIARS.
    ■■■■■■■

    Anyone who Makes an allegation in court must prove it.

    Since the witness alleged that Buhari “bribed” justice Ademola with 500,000, the onus is on him to prove what he just stated.

    He claimed that Buhari sent the money through his lawyer to Justice Ademola.
    Well,
    Did The meeting where the money exchange took place occur at his chambers or his house ??

    This Judge basically dug himself a hole.
    He basically just told the entire world that he took and does take bribe from people whose cases are pending in court.

    If this was true and he wasn’t the corrupt type, he would have reported the matter to Jonathan who was the one at the helm at that time.

    CORRUPTION IS SURELY FIGHTING BACK.

    • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

      Justice Ademola cannot present a phantom witness under oath because he knows the legal implication . Buhari has been presenting a fake front to gullible Nigerians as a saint alas all wrong.

      • Gbola

        If Ademola was a justice with integrity, Did he REJECT the bribe ??

        Why Did it take his prosecution for corruption for him to leak out this supposed allegation THROUGH A WITNESS ??

        Abeg,
        You get sense pass dis one naw.

        • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

          He accepted taking the money and it takes two ie the giver and the taker. The logic to be derived from this is that the judge has sealed his case before presenting such a witness under oath.

          • Gbola

            Again,

            Why didnt justice Ademola report the bribery to the relevant organization within the Judiciary ??

            This supposed bribe wouldn’t have been alleged or revealed had he not been charged to court.

            And since he is alleging that Buhari bribed him, the onus is one him to prove the allegation he’s making.

            You can’t just make an allegation and not prove it.
            Otherwise, whats to stop him from saying he accepted a bribe even from you.

            The court isn’t a place where you report a crime.
            Its the place where prosecution of a crime takes place.

            So go and tell Ademola to report the crime to the relevant authorities so that charges can be mounted.

          • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

            There is no statute of limitation plea here, the judge has chosen this platform to expose the bribery and so be it.

          • Gbola

            And you’ve already taken his account to be true without any shred of evidence supporting such.

            Moreover,
            Ademola wasn’t one making this allegation, its the defense witness who of course is attempting to help the case of Ademola.

          • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

            Cambridge would have given Buhari a certified copy of his WASC had he applied and the court case would not even be heard secondly he did not and has not tendered a certificate to date. Buhari is most probably a certificateless corrupt leader who bribed a Judge to kill a civil motion brough against him.

          • defash1

            Why are you fighting teeth & nail over Buhari?
            Both Buhari & Ademola do not worth anyone’s sweat, just keep your fingers crossed & watch the drama that unfolds.

            This is Nigeria where anything goes.

          • Gbola

            Where is the “teeth and nail” ??

            Do I need your permission to make an opinion in this media-forum ??

            You are free to keep mute and watch as the drama unfolds BUT don’t expect everyone to be without an opinion like you.

            This is a discussion forum where people air their opinions FOR or AGAINST a given issue OR topic.

          • Doffi Atoshi

            Did he report this to NJC?

          • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

            That does not make his accusation invalid, he has chosen this platform hence the court will hear him out, it is left for the witness and judge to prove their allegation.

          • Gbola

            Thank you.

          • Adebanke Obafemi

            Why is it that most of you yoruba muslims are full of empty brain?
            None of you thinks properly as human beings.

          • Gbola

            Ademola has been charged with corruption.
            What a sensible defense must do is prove that he isn’t corrupt AS CHARGED.

            Rather,
            He is acknowledging that he is indeed corrupt AS charged and that he even accepted a bribe from Buhari.

            And this is his DEFENSE for proving that he isn’t corrupt ??

            He just dug a hole for himself.
            Believe me !!

        He who alleges must prove.

        • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

          So let’s give him a chance to do so.

      • Frank Abang

        To be frank with you, Nigeria is not a country. Even if M. Buhari had a certificate or even a PhD, that would still not make him a candidate anywhere else but in a warped Nigeria where anyone however iddddiotic can become a President on the dual principles of ETHNICITY & RELIGION. Were the 4 regions in Nigeria (North, South, East and West) to be countries (which they should be), would a Buhari ever win any presidential primaries? Your guess is as good as mine. BUT in a Nigeria, any man walking the street in the North just want to know 2 things – The Religion and Ethnicity of the candidate…and these 2 determine how he and his household votes. Sad. But true. Is this the Nigeria we must continue with?

        Until we begin to dismantle Nigeria’s present structure i.e., allow real countries emerge from Nigeria, Nigeria will always have misfits like Buhari in position of authority and retardation in everything will be our lot.

        • longben

          You are a WISE ONE. In just two paragraphs, you told the whole story of the LIE called Nigeria since 1914

    • Maverick

  • Pete

    Those of us with discerning mind have long opined in succinct and clear terms that Buhari is a disaster in every way. He is not only sick in the body but sick in the mind. Bribing a judge with N500,000 because he could not present his non-existent Certificate is the height of stuupidity. See where Nigeria is? The exchange rate as @today Feb 21, 2017 is $1 – N535. When this dumb came in it was $1 – 165. Just imagine how he and his Northern power hungry empty heads and their supporters from the Yoruba West.

    —Some men now keep Tubers of Yam and other food stuffs in the boot of their cars and go to work with the car in order to enforce the 1-0-1 food rationing.
    —Suicide rate due to economic reasons has risen by over 240%.
    —Dogs and Donkeys have replaced Sheep & Cow as meat
    —Inflation has perpetually remained 2 digit figure. First time since 1914

    And the list goes on and on. Nothing is working. To add salt to injury, Buhari goes to London to treat himself and possibly die there instead of going to die in a Nigerian Hospital. Why waste scarce resources in a foreign country?

    If this allegation is true, there is need to investigate what the money is for and under what circumstances was the money provided. Giving money to a judge if there is a pending case before the judge is nothing more than an act of corruption. Therefore, the public need an answer.

    This is a bombshell. Following this allegation, the prosecution should have immediately put the judge in the dock to affirm or deny the claim. Questioning the judge another day will be too late because, I am almost certain that Buhari’s minders will now try to lean on the judge to deny the allegation in return for leniency or even promise to drop the case against the judge so that he does not confirm the allegation.

  • thusspokez

    The witness, however, said he does not consider the money a bribe.

    Well, like the defendant denying the charges, it is irrelevant whether this witness thinks that the money was a bribe or not. That is for the court to decide.