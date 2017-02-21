‘No cause for worry’, Buhari ‘speaks’ on his health

Saraki with Buhari in London 2

President Muhammadu Buhari has thanked millions of Nigerians who have been sending good wishes and praying for his health and well-being in mosques and churches throughout the country, his spokesperson said Tuesday.

The president’s special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, said in a statement that the president was immensely grateful for the prayers, show of love and concern, and said there was “no cause for worry”.

“President Buhari wishes to reassure Nigerians that there is no cause for worry,” the statement said.

Mr. Buhari proceeded on medical vacation on January 19 and wrote to the Senate that Vice-president Yemi Osinbajo would act in his absence.

Speculations about his condition increased after the president wrote the Senate to extend his vacation indefinitely, beyond the initial 10 days, for health reasons.

The presidency has, however, repeatedly said Mr. Buhari is hale and hearty, but has not disclosed his illness.

Mr. Adesina said on Tuesday in a brief statement that “During his normal annual checkup, tests showed he needed a longer period of rest, necessitating the President staying longer than originally planned.”

  • Abdulmojeed Nojeemdeen

    May Allah give you good health. And to those whishing you dead,you don’t need to talk,nemesis is already onboard.

    • Senator D

      “Nemesis is already onboard”??? Thank God you know about retribution. Let’s allow God reward us accordingly so don’t panic…

  • Senator D

    No Cause for worry. Am like?????? Who cares? Osinbanjo is doing better. We now have light in my area for the past one week…

  • Ogom

    Who’s worried?

  • Senator D

    NIGERIA FIRST SEMESTER EXAMINATION: 2015/2016 ACADEMIC SESSION.

    COURSE TITLE: Introduction to APC Government
    COURSE CODE: APC 101
    TIME ALLOWED: 45 Mins
    INSTRUCTION: Attempt All Questions

    1. Discuss the probability of APC blaming GEJ for the next 3-years for
    a. Dollar increase.
    b. Fuel Price increase
    c. Power Failure
    d. Unemployment
    e. Fulani Herdsmen Killings

    2. If APC = All Promises Cancelled, where PMB is a constant, discuss the speed at which:
    ( i.) =N= 5000 promise is cancelled
    (ii.) Feeding of school pupil is politicised
    (iii.) NYSC allowance is constant amidst recession
    (iv.) Fuel pump prices are increased deceitfully

    3. Define the term, ”Budget padding”.

    4. Mention 3 types of APC propaganda you know, and how they can be used in 21st century politics.

    5. Mention 5 IDP you know that feeds with =N=14,000 everyday.

    6. Mention the next 3 countries PMB will travel to and the disgrace he will receive.

    7. If PMB is silent when herdsmen kill people and buys fighter jets when Biafra is mentioned, what is the probability that PMB is not a terrorist? Can you xplain why IPOB are called terrorist by Buhari and Fulani herdsmen are labelled foreigners?

    8. Write short notes on these mad phrases;
    (i). masquerade dressing,
    (ii.) importation of grass
    (iii). fantastically corrupt.

    9. If x is change and y is lies/ propaganda, solve the equation, 2x + 5y = ?

    10. If you used to be corrupt as a member of PDP and prosecuted by EFCC, but now fantastically corrupt as member of APC but NOT prosecuted by EFCC, explain the effect of generational curse on this deception called APC.

    11. with a labeled diagram, describe the famous losses ever witnessed in recent time:
    (i)– loss of budget.
    (II)– loss of WAEC certificate.
    (iii)- loss of the moon.
    (iv)- loss of ear drum.

    12. If President Buhari @ 73yrs received his 1953 secondary school classmates, with relevant logic, explain how old PMB was when he finished secondary school considering the fact that from 1953-2016 is 63 years.

    Your Time Starts Now!!!

    • abubakar yussif

      The ans is u are psychologically unstable and a disgrace to ur parents

      • Senator D

        You go cry blood… Maluu… Cow! Certificate forger!

      • Senator D

        Since you are brain dead that’s why the questions there are confusing to you. No matter how you try you will never be able to answer any of those questions correctly so you resort to mudslinging, if you even know how to comprehend sef…

  • Senator D

    Osinbanjo is doing far better. May God make Buahri continually sick so that sanity will return to Nigeria with Osinbanjo as acting C-in-C…

    • George

      Yorubas are looking for short cut to power it will never happen.

      • Senator D

        Do you notice the calm in the polity? If am to choose between two devils (Buhari and Osinbajo) I will choose Osinbajo— he is a better devil…

  • Julius

    PT, what’s the news here ?

  • Elder Valuer

    THAT IS GOOD

  • sammyctu ode

    Our dear president may your health continue to improve and long life shall be your portion IJN.

    • Senator D

      “..may your health improve”??? I thought he was hale, hearty and Chatty?

  • Senator D

    The best-funded clinic in Nigeria does not suffice to treat the president’s ear infection. Nor does the president have enough confidence in the same clinic to do his ‘routine checkups’ there. Imagine, then, the fate of Nigerians who have no choice, but must seek treatment at the ill-equipped, wretchedly funded hospitals in our country. Are these Nigerians not simply woebegone, bereft of hope?” wrote novelist and political columnist Okey Ndibe.

    —Excerpted from The Los Angeles Time Today, 21 February 2017

  • Watch man

    “‘No cause for worry’, Buhari ‘speaks’ on his health”
    Where in this report did PMB speak to Nigerians? PT, check the meaning of the word “speak” in your dictionary. The caption should have been captioned differently. It is misleading.

  • Senator D

    “It is Buhari’s second extended trip to London for medical treatment, after he spent two weeks there last June. The June trip was to treat an ear infection, according to officials. At the time, critics questioned why Buhari couldn’t have been treated for such a simple ailment at the special presidential hospital State House Clinic Abuja, reputed to be the best hospital in the country.

    The government upgraded the hospital in 2016 at a cost of $16 million, more than the total capital budget for Nigeria’s 16 federal teaching hospitals. The hospital provides care for the president, vice president, their families and staff.

    Imagine, then, the fate of Nigerians who have no choice, but must seek treatment at the ill-equipped, wretchedly funded hospitals in Nigeria”.

    —–Los Angeles Time today.

  • George

    We are not worry only praying that you never return in peace but in pieces as the bloods of the baboons and monkeys awaits you at the gate o HELL.

    • Sam

      Really?

      Not all prayers are answered and not all wishes come to pass.

  • wode

    “During his normal annual checkup, tests showed he needed a longer period of rest, necessitating the President staying longer than originally planned.”

    PMB seemed to have over-driven his health with a closely knitted concatenation of schedules during the period when he had to go to Gambia twice stopping over at 3 or 4 different African countries holding meetings, etc having all these together with other local engagements. This was confirmed in a write-up by Femi Adesina during the period when he(PMB) was supposed to be marking his birthday. I think the President should not forget that, though he’s being driven by passion and determination to right the wrongs over the past years, he should not forget that he doesn’t have the age and associated health on his side.

    I pray God Almighty to strengthen him with more wisdom, good health and long live to see to a successful surgeon of the country to that which would be pride of all.

  • Ken

    How long is the rest going to take? Two months? 3 or 4? We should know. I wish him well. Meanwhile allow the Acting president to function for now. The hawks in Aso Rock should beware.