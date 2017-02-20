Why we stopped Makarfi-led PDP meeting at ICC – Nigeria Police

Governors Ayodele Fayose
Governors Ayodele Fayose

The Ahmed Makarfi-faction of the Peoples Democratic Party was stopped from holding its meeting at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, on Monday to “forestall breach of peace,” the police told PREMIUM TIMES.

Security details attached to the ICC confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that police officers led by the Commissioner in charge of the FCT mounted a barricade at the entrance of the event centre, thereby preventing PDP leaders and members from gaining entrance to hold their “stakeholders’ meeting”.

Asked what prompted the police action, the force spokesperson for FCT, Manzah Anjuguri, said, “we acted to forestall breach of peace.”

As the politicians were denied access to the ICC, they moved to the Asokoro lodge of the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, and issued a statement in series of tweets to condemn the police action which they said was masterminded by the All Progressives Congress and Ali Sheriff who leads another faction of the party.

The police spokesperson, Mr. Anjuguri, however, denied the police acted on the order of the APC or following any petition from Mr. Sheriff.

“The primary function of the police is to ensure security of lives and properties,” Mr. Anjuguri said, adding that “we have our own way of gathering intelligence which determine our actions.”

The Port Harcourt Division of the Court Appeal had last week affirmed Mr. Sheriff as the authentic chairman of the opposition party. It was based on this that the other faction led by Ahmad Makarfi called Monday’s meeting.

The meeting at Mr. Fayose’s lodge had various caucuses of the party in attendance, including forums of former ministers, National Assembly members and governors.

The former governors sighted at the meeting include Sule Lamido, Jigawa State; Idris Wada, Kogi State; Godswill Akpabio, Akwa Ibom State; Babangida Aliyu, Niger State; and Sam Egwu, Ebonyi State. Other top politicians in attendance were Bode George, Dimeji Bankole, Austin Okpara and Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, Jibrin Wali.

The caucuses took turns to endorse the Makarfi-led caretaker committee and rejected the judgement of the appellate court.

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and a former information minister, Jerry Gana, were also at the meeting.

Speaking at the end of the meeting, the host, Mr. Fayose, who also chairs the party’s governors forum, said the faction had decided to approach the Supreme Court for redress.

Asked what would follow in the event of loss at the apex court, he said, “I don’t know tomorrow.”

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:To place a text-based ad here call Willie (08098788999)...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Epsilon_Delta

    In the footsteps of fellow dictators…

  • Jessica Thomas

    Do you need Bitcoin ? If Yes Call me on +2349028950795 or by whats app… Sell Bitcoin At The Rate Of ( 300/$ ) Per One ‘ We Also Sell Small Unit With Lower Price With. Instant Funding Transaction…. BTC available for sale @ affordable price of #300/$ with instant funding. We have over $8000 worth of Bitcoin for sale TESTED AND TRUSTED SELLER

  • Obosi Warrior

    The same Babangida Aliyu that was reported to have taken Sheriff to visit an ex military dicator? PDP is gradually widening the divide in the party, with these different tones and actions, you don’t need a prophet Oyedepo or Adebayo to tell you that PDP is sinking faster than predicted. There may not be any PDP at the end of this all.

    • Sir Louis

      Good for them. The party is paying for its sins against the Nigerian people.

  • The PDP-faction must institute a multi-billions nair a lawsuits against Nigerian police for the violation of their constitutional rights to freedom of Association. All Nigerians have the constitutional rights to freedom of lawful Association without interference by the Gestapo.

  • Dan-gote cement

    Promo!Promo!!Promo!!!
    BUYCEMENT
    DIRECT FROM THE FACTORY
    FOR A PROMO PRICE OF #1,300 PER BAG
    AND #300 TO DELIVER PER BAG
    BUYERS CAN ORDER A MINIMUM OF 100BAGS,TRAILER LOAD OF 600BAGS,TRAILER LOAD OF 900BAGSS AND ABOVE,CONTACT THE SALES MANAGER
    MR OJEKERE ON (+234/O70653/83208) OR ASSISTANT SALES MANAGER MRS MARY ON (+234O81320/66217) FOR INQUIRY.

  • Kamalu

    Police stopped the gathering of criminals. Imagine ex convict Bode George, imagine serial looters like Fayose, Lamido, Akpabio and imagine forgers like Ekweremadu? It would have been like allow dare devil armed robbers to meet and strategies by the Police.