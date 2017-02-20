UPDATE: Nigerians studying abroad, others to benefit from new CBN policy

Central bank of Nigeria
Central bank of Nigeria

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has explained that its new foreign exchange policy is to cushion the hardship faced by Nigerians in paying school fees abroad, medical bills and travel expenses.

The policy announced on Monday was sequel to last Thursday’s directive by the National Economic Council, NEC, for immediate review of the FOREX policy to stem the widening gap between the inter-bank foreign exchange and parallel market rates.

The new policy takes immediate effect.

The NEC meeting presided by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo had expressed concern over the prevailing exchange rate situation in the country, especially the widening gap between inter-bank and the parallel market rates.

While inter-bank rate, which is the official exchange rate approved by the CBN, stood at about N308.50 to the dollar, the rate at the parallel market, which is readily accessible by most Nigerians, rose to as high as N510 to the dollar last week.

The Bank, in a statement on Monday by its spokesperson, Isaac Okorafor, explained that the new policy was to ease the difficulties encountered by Nigerians in obtaining funds for FOREX transactions.

Consequently, the Central Bank said henceforth it would be providing direct additional funding to deposit money banks to meet the needs of Nigerians for personal and business travels, medical needs, and school fees.

Such retail transactions, the CBN said, would be settled at a rate not exceeding 20 per cent above the inter-bank market rate.

On travel allowances, the Central Bank said it would immediately begin to provide FOREX to all commercial banks to meet the needs of both personal travel allowances, PTA, and business travel allowances, BTA, for onward sale to customers.

“All banks would receive amounts commensurate with their demand per week, which would be sold to customers who meet usual basic documentary requirements,” the CBN said in a statement.

Similarly, commercial banks would henceforth make payments on behalf of parents, guardians and sponsors in need of FOREX for their children and wards’ school and educational fees directly to the institutions they specified.

Equally, customers seeking FOREX to pay or settle medical bills would also have to pay directly to designated hospitals through their banks.

The Central Bank said it would ensure the process was as smooth as possible, by supplying the FOREX to as many retail end-users as genuinely demanded for PTA, BTA, school fees, medical bills, etc.

Besides, to further increase the availability of FOREX to all end-users, the CBN said it decided to significantly reduce the tenor of its forward sales from the current maximum cycle of 180 days, to no more than 60 days from the date of transaction.

In addition, to ease the burden of travellers and ensure transactions were settled at much more competitive exchange rates, all banks were directed to open FOREX retail outlets at major airports as soon as possible.

Other steps approved by the bank to cushion the difficulties faced by Nigerians include the immediate implementation of a programme to clear all unfilled orders in the inter-bank FOREX market as well as plan to meet all unfilled orders.

While reaffirming its commitment to prioritise the provision of FOREX to the manufacturing sector, the CBN said it would no longer impose allocation/utilisation rules on commercial banks.

Emphasising the need for total transparency and efficiency in the operations of the FOREX market, the Bank warned it would neither tolerate unscrupulous actions nor hesitate to bring serious sanctions on offending individuals, banks and their staff.

“The Bank therefore encourages market participants to assist in ensuring that these new measures engender the preservation of our external reserves, stability of our financial system, and growth of our economy to the benefit of all Nigerians,” the statement said.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:To place a text-based ad here call Willie (08098788999)...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • GEJ FOREVER

    IN TWO WORDS ……. MULTIPLIED CORRRUPTION!

    This is the clearest evidence that Nigeria is plunging deeper into corruption ….. as in Buhari’s 1980’s … Bankers will once again become millionaires!

    All these failed policies were tried in the 1980’s and they only succeeded in enthroning corruption especially amongst Bankers, promoters of Banks and emergency businessmen.

    In fact, then in Buhari’s 1980’s …. failed infantile deliberate and intentional corruption widening policies of this nature led to the incorporation of Banks solely for purpose of trading in forex.

    Buhari without doubt is a major setback for Nigeria …. Buhari has completely destroyed the little progress Nigeria
    has made under OBJ/YAR’ADUA/JONATHAN…. cry my beloved country!

  • Watch man

    I was sitting down in my room listening to PMB on TV during his campaign when he said he will make $1=N1. I am still waiting for him to fulfill his campaign promise as Donald Trump is doing to his American people.

  • Dan-gote cement

    Promo!Promo!!Promo!!!
    BUYCEMENT
    DIRECT FROM THE FACTORY
    FOR A PROMO PRICE OF #1,300 PER BAG
    AND #300 TO DELIVER PER BAG
    BUYERS CAN ORDER A MINIMUM OF 100BAGS,TRAILER LOAD OF 600BAGS,TRAILER LOAD OF 900BAGSS AND ABOVE,CONTACT THE SALES MANAGER
    MR OJEKERE ON (+234/O70653/83208) OR ASSISTANT SALES MANAGER MRS MARY ON (+234O81320/66217) FOR INQUIRY