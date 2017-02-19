Nigerian clubs excel in CAF Champions League

Related News

The two teams representing Nigeria in the CAF Champions League, Rivers United and Enugu Rangers, have qualified for the next phase of the continent’s premium club football tournament.

While Rivers United qualified in emphatic style, beating AS Real from Mali 4-0, Rangers pulled through via the away goals’ rule as Sunday’s game at the Nnamdi Azikwe stadium ended in a barren draw.

Rangers had played out a 1-1 draw in last weekend’s first leg game against JS Saoura, hence the 0-0 score from Sunday’s game was just enough to see them through.

The reigning Nigeria League champions will now face Egyptian giants, Zamalek, in the First Round.

On their part, Rivers United, who drew their first leg 0-0, will go up against Sudanese club, Al-Merrikh, in the First Round.