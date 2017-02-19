50 disasters, five deaths recorded in Lagos, Ogun in three days – NEMA

Related News

Emergency agencies in Ogun and Lagos states have attended to about 50 different disasters between Friday and Sunday, the National Emergency Management Agency has said.

Ibrahim Farinloye, NEMA’s southwest spokesperson, said rescue officials were attending to a fire outbreak at Rida National Plastic Company, Oshodi, Lagos; a car explosion in Abeokuta, and a wild bush fire at Ipokia, Ogun State on Sunday at about midday.

“Five deaths have been recorded so far in all the incidents,” said Mr. Farinloye.

“Nigerians especially private sector company owners and tanker drivers are seriously being implored to take safety consciousness and guide against unsafe practices as the new phase of dry season is coming up.

“Parents and schools should educate children and the elderly to know basic unsafe actions.”

Earlier on Saturday, a car plunged into a Lagos lagoon leading to the death of one of the occupants.

On Friday, a bus plunged into a Lagos canal causing the death of at least three people.