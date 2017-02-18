BREAKING: Police release Chocolate City boss, Audu Maikori

Related News

The police have released Audu Maikori, a Nigerian lawyer and CEO of Chocolate City Entertainment, about 24 hours after he was arrested, his lawyer said Saturday.

Mark Jacobs, who had been with Mr. Maikori as legal counsel since he was picked up yesterday, told PREMIUM TIMES his client was released around 6:30 p.m.

“He’d just been released,” Mr. Jacobs said. He promised to give more details later.

Mr. Maikori was arrested in Lagos around noon Friday by a team of policemen attached to inspector-general monitoring and intelligence team and was immediately transferred to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Mr. Jacobs said the arrest was in connection with a series of tweets posted by Mr. Maikori about four weeks ago in which he alleged the killing of some Southern Kaduna residents by Fulani herdsmen.

But details of the tweets, which Mr. Maikori said were obtained from his driver, turned out to be false, earning him vicious social media backlash.

Mr. Maikori later retracted and apologised for the false information. A magistrate in Kaduna issued a warrant for his arrest, his lawyer said.

The arrest sparked nationwide outrage between Friday night and Saturday, and Nigerians expressed disparate opinions in a debate over the matter.

More details soon…