The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Friday affirmed a former Governor of Borno State, Ali Sheriff, as the authentic Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The court set aside the judgement delivered by Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Rivers State who recognized former Kaduna State governor, Ahmed Makarfi as the leader of the party.

Messrs. Sheriff and Makarfi lead separate factions of the PDP, Nigeria’s major opposition party.

Details later…