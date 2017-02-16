Judge orders final forfeiture of N34 billion linked to Diezani Alison-Madueke

Diezani-Allison-Madueke-talk

A federal court in Lagos has ordered the final forfeiture of N23.4 billion, N9.08 billion, and $5 million (about N34 billion in total) linked to former petroleum minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

Justice Muslim Hassan, who had issued an interim forfeiture order on the funds on January 6, on Thursday gave a “final forfeiture order” on the funds.

The judge said he was satisfied with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s argument that the monies were proceeds of illegal activity.

Details later…

  • Kiliwi2000

    EDITOR SIR,

    The Managing Director of Sterling Bank, YEMI ADEOLA was uncovered to have hidden
    the money away from bank books – a sum of 153 million dollars stolen from the NNPC,
    but Yemi Adeola remains in office in violation of public ethics and public confidence.
    No fine has been imposed on Sterling Bank for this grave criminal act and all of
    the board and management of Sterling Bank remain in office with total impunity.

    • Pointsblank

      @Spoken word:disqus

      BUHARI GOVERNMENT IS NOT FIGHTING ANY CORRUPTION BUT FIGHTING PDP.

      ANY CORRUPT PERSON WITH APC CARD IS NOT BE PUNISHED AS CONSPIRATOR.

      • Rrrr

        Comment on the above article.

  • Spoken word

    Finally.Thank God PMB.

  • PolyGon2013

    Have the militants start bombing yet to protest this forfeiture? Th count down begins:10,9,….

  • Rommel

    More grease to the elbows of the EFCC

  • Rrrr

    Where are those criminals supporting looters.

  • Fredodo1

    These woman is heartless, period!!!