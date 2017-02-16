“No cause for alarm”, Saraki says after meeting Buhari in London

Related News

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has assured Nigerians that his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday was successful and the president was in good health.

Mr. Saraki was head of a three-man delegation – including Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan – that travelled to London to meet with the president.

In a statement circulated late on Wednesday by his spokesperson, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Mr. Saraki said, “Myself, Rt Honorable Speaker Yakubu Dogara and leader of Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan paid a visit to President Buhari in Abuja House in London. We were delighted to see that President Buhari is doing well, was cheerful and in good spirits.”

The senate president also gave an indication that Mr. Buhari would soon return to Nigeria.

“The president’s absence and imminent return shows that there is no vacuum in government and our system of democracy is working with all organs of government fulfilling their mandate.

“And let me use the time tested cliché, there is no cause for alarm! The president I saw today is healthy, witty and himself,” Mr. Saraki said.

There have been speculations about the president’s health since his 10-day vacation which he commenced on January 19. The speculations worsened after the president wrote the Senate to extend the vacation indefinitely for health reasons. The presidency has, however, repeatedly said Mr. Buhari is hale and hearty.

Since Mr. Buhari’s absence, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been acting as president in line with constitutional provisions.