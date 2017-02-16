“No cause for alarm”, Saraki says after meeting Buhari in London

Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker, House of Representatives meet President Muhammadu Buhari in London
The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has assured Nigerians that his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday was successful and the president was in good health.

Mr. Saraki was head of a three-man delegation – including Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan – that travelled to London to meet with the president.

In a statement circulated late on Wednesday by his spokesperson, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Mr. Saraki said, “Myself, Rt Honorable Speaker Yakubu Dogara and leader of Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan paid a visit to President Buhari in Abuja House in London. We were delighted to see that President Buhari is doing well, was cheerful and in good spirits.”

The senate president also gave an indication that Mr. Buhari would soon return to Nigeria.

“The president’s absence and imminent return shows that there is no vacuum in government and our system of democracy is working with all organs of government fulfilling their mandate.

“And let me use the time tested cliché, there is no cause for alarm! The president I saw today is healthy, witty and himself,” Mr. Saraki said.

President Muhammadu Buhari receives Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Speaker, House of Representatives and Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan in London
There have been speculations about the president’s health since his 10-day vacation which he commenced on January 19. The speculations worsened after the president wrote the Senate to extend the vacation indefinitely for health reasons. The presidency has, however, repeatedly said Mr. Buhari is hale and hearty.

Since Mr. Buhari’s absence, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been acting as president in line with constitutional provisions.

  • Mizch

    London hospital for Nigerian political class is a real cause for alarm. In recession you all troup to London at over N600.00 to a £. That is a cause for alarm.

    • Bright Henry

      And who told u he is in a hospital. He is in the Nigeria high commission building in London and no where else. The leadership of the m
      NASS went to London in one of the Presidential fleets and hence spent next to nothing.

    • muazu wali

      What do you expect them to do since PDP has ruined the country including its medical services? Secondly the third and fourth officers in the federation cannot sit idly by when their boss is ill. Thirdly they have to be sure that he is sufficiently well to continue as President otherwise they can begin the process of declaring him unfit to continue on medical grounds.

  • Kevin Peter

    Thank God for this confirmation