Buhari meets Saraki, Dogara

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and Speaker of the House of Representative, Yakubu Dogara, have met President Muhammadu Buhari who is on an extended medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

The Presidency on Wednesday posted photos showing the three men together, hours after the National Assembly leaders, alongside the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, left Abuja to meet the president.

One photograph shows Mr. Buhari seated, and another shows him greeting Mr. Lawan.

Although the motive of the trip has not been officially disclosed, there are indications that it has to do with Mr. Buhari’s health.

The trip is coming a week after the president called Messrs. Dogara and Saraki said they had spoken on phone with the president, and that he was in good spirit.

Mr. Buhari departed Nigeria on January 19 on a 10-day leave.

He transmitted a letter to the National Assembly to extend his vacation on February 5, fuelling speculations that his health had deteriorated.

The images released Wednesday triggered another round of controversy online, with some Nigerians saying they were doctored.

But in a swift response, the Special Adviser on Media to Senate President, Yusuph Olaniyonu, denied the claims.

Writing on penpushing, a social media platform, he said “The pictures are authentic. We sent them out from our office some minutes ago”.

“There were only three of them at the meeting with President Buhari. Senate President Saraki, Senate leader, Ahmed Lawan and Speaker Yakubu Dogara”.

He later confirmed the post and photographs to PREMIUM TIMES.