Saraki off to London to visit Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari and Senate President, Bukola Saraki Photo credit: The Nation
The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday travelled to London to visit President Muhammadu Buhari, who is on medical check.

The Special Adviser on Media to Mr. Saraki, Yusuph Olaniyonu, confirmed the trip to the News Agency of Nigeria on telephone on Wednesday in Abuja.

Announcing the trip, he said “what other confirmation do you need when it is everywhere in the media’’.

Mr. Olaniyonu, who did not give details, added “if you like, you can wait for the official statement’’.

Mr. Saraki had, through his twitter handle on February 9, stated that he spoke with Buhari.

He said the president was in good spirit contrary to insinuations in some quarters that he was in a critical condition.

There have been speculations and insinuations on the state of health of the president since he proceeded on a 10-day vacation to the United Kingdom on January 19.

In a letter to the Senate, he indicated that he would carry out routine medical check during the vacation.

However, he failed to return at the expiration of the 10 days, but forwarded another letter to the upper legislative house requesting extension of time to complete the medical process.

(NAN)

  • I just dey ask O!

    EDITOR SIR,

    When did Muhamadu Buhari and Bukola Saraki become birds of the same feather who flock together?

    Did President Muhamadu Buhari not say he must kill corruption otherwise corruption will kill him first?

    • El Patron

      Saraki is a means to an end

  • Justice and Fairness

    Just WASTING scarce taxpayers’ money at this time of recession when the cost of this trip and the corresponding estacode would have settled salary arrears being owed at least Couple of hundreds of workers in the unfortunate Kwara state.

  • Otile

    Our oil money from the Niger Delta is wasted on two ailing Fulani brothers ruling us. When is Bachiri or whatever they call him coming back? Why can’t these two invalids get treatment from the expensive hospital built for them at Aso Rock? By treating the two wasteful invalids abroad we are burning our candle both ends. This is imprudent and uncalled for. Again Saraki and Dogara are going there to further waste our money in the name of visiting invalid Imam Buhari. God alone knows how much this vain trip is going to cost us, money that would have been used to feed the poor masses at home. These people are insensitive to the plight of suffering Nigerians.

  • thusspokez

    Why is Buhari and his daft handlers providing oxygen of publicity to the head of the Saraki crime family? In most countries, Saraki would be on bail or in jail or house arrest pending the outcome of his case.

    Instead of distancing the president from Saraki, Buhari keeps allowing himself to be used by Saraki to gain publicity. Imagine what the circulation of photos with Buhari will do for the bad image of Saraki. Nigerians see Saraki as a crook and criminal. And he has been trying to change that image by given himself airs of importance and central role in important issues that affect most Nigerians. One way to do this, is by being seen with very important people like the President, VP and other people Nigerians see as important to them; and hope that Nigerians will change their view of him.
