Nigerian Army confirms Boko Haram attack on troops, says 7 killed

The Nigerian Army has confirmed an attack on its troops by Boko Haram insurgents, which led to the death of at least seven soldiers.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier broken the news, quoting insiders who confirmed that seven army recruits were killed and 20 others injured during a firefight with the terrorists.

Three other soldiers, including a female, were declared missing after the incident, our sources said.

A statement signed by Kingsley Samuel, a Lieutenant Colonel and Deputy Director Army Public Relations at the 7 Division, said seven soldiers lost their lives while 19 were injured.

The army said an unspecified number of Boko Haram fighters were killed.

The statement said the soldiers were ambushed by Boko Haram during the process of rotating troops.

The statement reads:

“ROTATING TROOPS FIGHT THROUGH BOKO HARAM AMBUSH

“Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE gallantly fought their way through Boko Haram Terrorists ambush along Ajiri-Dikwa road, Borno State.

“Elements of troops affected encountered the ambush while conducting routine rotation of troops last night. The gallant troops fought their way through, killing many of the terrorists.

“Unfortunately 7 soldiers paid the supreme price in the incident while 19 soldiers sustained various degree of injuries. The soldiers who sustained injuries during the fierce encounter have been evacuated and are currently receiving treatment at Military hospital in Maiduguri. The troops recovered an AK-47 rifle and ammunitions from the insurgents. Additional troops have been mobilised and are still on aggressive pursuit of the fleeing Boko Haram terrorists.