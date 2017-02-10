Horror car accident claims 22 lives on Kano-Kaduna Expressway

Related News

No fewer than 22 people lost their lives when an articulated vehicle with registration No: WDL 502 XA suffered a tyre blowout on the Kano-Kaduna Expressway on Friday.

The FRSC Unit Commander in Tashar-Yari, Ahmed Sa’idu-Daura, who was at the scene of the accident at Tashar-Musa, Makarfi Local Government, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mr. Sa’idu-Daura said 58 others sustained varying degrees of injuries from the accident.

He said the truck overloaded with both people and wood.

Mr. Sa’idu-Daura said the injured persons were taken to a primary healthcare centre at Tashar-Yari.

Those found to be seriously would be referred to the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika, Zaria from the primary healthcare centre, he said.

Mr. Saidu-Daura cautioned motorists against speeding, overloading and all other forms of reckless driving to ensure safety of lives and properties.

“I want to use this medium to call on motorists to be mindful of the fact that lives of those people onboard their vehicles are in their hands.

(NAN)