‘Muslim Brotherhood’ plotting deadly attacks in Nigeria, govt. warns

The Federal Government has alerted citizens to the plan by a Boko Haram affiliate, Muslim Brotherhood Cell in Kogi State, to acquire bomb-making chemicals and high-calibre weapons to perpetrate acts of terror, including attacks on banks, arms depots and prisons.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said intelligence showed that the cell was making frantic efforts to advance its IED-making capability through the acquisition of chemicals like Sodium Oxide (for producing improvised detonators), Potassium Chlorate (alternative to ammonium nitrate used for producing IEDs) and Aluminium Powder (a fuel source for amplifying explosions).

”One Usman, an IED apprentice, left the cell some time back to join Islamic State in Libya. The new desire to acquire IED precursor chemicals could suggest that Usman or other persons may have returned

from Libya and have acquired IED-making skills intended to increase the activities of the group,” he said.

The Minister said intelligence also revealed that the group was making serious efforts to acquire sophisticated arms, including shoulder-fired rocket launchers.

Earlier on Friday, gunmen attacked a police station at Eika community in Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi state, killing two policemen and a detainee.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that the bandits invaded the police station at about 1 a.m. and opened fire on policemen on duty, killing them, alongside a detainee.

The heavily armed hoodlums, said to be about 10, later set the station ablaze and proceeded to the house of Sadiq Obomi, Chairman, Eika Community Development Association, and killed him.

No group has taken responsibility for the attack yet. The State Commissioner of Police, Abdulahi Chafe, who had confirmed the incident promised to provide details later.

However, the Information Minister in his statement said ”further intelligence monitoring has revealed that members of the Muslim Brotherhood are planning to forcefully free their members who are in detention in Kogi, Abuja and Kaduna, including one Bilyaminu, an IED expert for the group who is now at Kuje prison”.

Mr. Mohammed appealed to Nigerians to be vigilant and to report any suspicious persons or movements to the appropriate authorities.