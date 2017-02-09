Gunmen invade another Zamfara community, kill three

Related News

At least three persons were killed following an attack by gunmen on Rungumawa, a village in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The Zamfara police spokesperson, Muhammad Shehu, told the News Agency of Nigeria, in Tsafe that the bandits rode into the village on motorcycles, around 7.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

“The bandits invaded the village in large numbers, shot and killed three persons instantly, before escaping,” he said.

Mr. Shehu said that the command immediately deployed armed personnel, who pursued the attackers, but did not make any arrest.

“But we want to assure members of the public that the attackers will soon be apprehended,” he said.

The police officer, however, appealed to communities in the state to resist the temptation to take the law into their hands.

“No one should constitute a law unto himself; we should rather give vital information to the police for prompt action,” he said.

The latest killing occurs a fortnight after one person was killed when armed bandits attacked Magazu village, also in Tsafe Local Government.

Attacks by armed persons were prevalent in Zamfara in 2016.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how about 40 people were killed on November 7 when gunmen on motorcycles stormed a mining site in Gidan Ardo Village of Maru Local Government Area, killing anyone on site.

Two weeks later on November 20, gunmen stormed Dole, Tudun Bugaje and Kwangwami communities in Zurmi Local Government Area killing about 25 people.

The killings have continued unabated even after the state government initiated peace overtures during which some bandits denounced their criminal activities.