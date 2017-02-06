20 per cent of $30 billion loan meant for railways – Amaechi

Related News

Over 20 per cent of the $30 billion that the Nigerian government plans to borrow would be used for construction of railways across the country, an official has said.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, stated this on Monday.

Mr. Amaechi urged Nigerians to appeal to the National Assembly to approve the federal government’s borrowing plan which the government has said would be used for infrastructure development.

The minister also spoke on some of the major projects of his ministry.

He said the Jos Inland Port is to be completed in June while contractors are back to site at Itakpe-Warri railway line.

He said his ministry has also received approval to purchase more locomotives for the Abuja-Kaduna rail service due to high patronage by users.

More details later…