Nigerians hold anti-government protests — LIVE UPDATES

A protest to demand good governance and an urgent explanation for the country’s economic downturn kicks off today simultaneously in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and other major cities across the country.

The decision to stage the process has been met with stiff opposition by the police who, repeatedly, told the organisers to call off their planned action.

Popular musician, 2Face Idibia, who was billed to lead the protest in Lagos, opted out at the eleventh hour citing security concerns.

In Lagos, the protesters are expected to march from National Stadium in Surulere to the National Theatre, Iganmu, a distance of about four kilometres.

PREMIUM TIMES will be bringing you live updates of events from Lagos.

Outside the National Stadium, Lagos, there at least half a dozen police patrol vans and more than 20 armed police officers.

Inside the stadium, there are dozens of people carrying placards, as well as more armed police officers.

But everything has been peaceful.

Yemi Adamolekun of the Enough is Enough Nigeria said the group was not discouraged by the decision of Tuface Idibia to back out of the protest.

Earlier, a heavy police presence at the entrance to the National Stadium, Surulere, blocked sports men and women from entering the stadium for their morning activities. The police officers had said the stadium would be closed because of the protest.

But at 7:40am the gate of the stadium was opened by the management of the stadium.

When Fatai Owoseni, the Lagos CP, arrived, he denied authorising the blockade at the stadium.

“If you look towards the gate you will see that the gates have been opened and our men are just controlling the flow of traffic and people, and my men are all stationed to douse any kind of fear from the minds of the protesters,” Mr. Owoseni said.

So far, less than 100 people have turned out for the protest.

Olu Martins: “The approach is very simple. It is to tell them that if people resolve, nothing can stop them. We have resolved that Nigeria must change.

“We are here at the National Stadium, that tells you the problem with Nigeria. From here we march to the National Theatre, another national asset that is in shambles.”

This is a peaceful protest. For the avoidance of doubt, let me say one more time, this is a peaceful protest. Please follow instructions so that we can start well and end well.

Yemi Adamolekun: “We need to prove them wrong. We have marshalls in reflector jackets. The police are here to protect us.

“The fact that government wants to stop the protest shows that protests are very important.”

Comedian Seyi Law has arrived to join the protest.

In Abuja, Aisha Yesufu is speaking at the #IStandWithNigeria protest. She is talking of the need to be respectful all through the protest. The pro-Buhari group are here too on the other side of the Unity Fountain.