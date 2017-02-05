UPDATE: Why Buhari extended vacation indefinitely

President Muhammadu Buhari watching TV
President Muhammadu Buhari watching TV

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly, notifying the lawmakers of his intention to extend his vacation in the United Kingdom for medical reasons, the Presidency has said.

Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, in a statement on Sunday, announced the new development.

Mr. Adesina said the President wrote the National Assembly “today, February 5, informing of his desire to extend his leave in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.”

The President had planned to return to Abuja this evening, but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning, said Mr. Adesina.

Mr. Buhari had in January written the National Assembly, notifying the lawmakers of his vacation and temporary transfer of power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

It is the third time Mr. Osinbajo will be leading Nigeria in acting capacity since he and Mr. Buhari were inaugurated in May 2015.

In the initial notice to the National Assembly, Mr. Buhari was to be away between January 23 and February 6.

“The notice has since been dispatched to the Senate President, and Speaker, House of Representatives,” Mr. Adesina said of the new development.

The notice of extension came up amid rumours and anxiety over the President’s health.

Mr. Buhari had been rumoured to have died or been facing critical health challenge, but the Presidency denied such rumours.

At different times, the Presidency released pictures of the President in a bid to show he is hale in London.

However, in the new notice, the president did not state when he will be returning to Nigeria to resume duty.

Mr. Adesina declined comment when asked when the President would return to the country.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:To place a text-based ad here call Willie (08098788999)...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Otile

    Adeshina should not give us the impression that this is a terminal leave for Imam.

  • Ken

    They should continue to lie!

  • Ken

    I sincerely pray for the quick recovery of Buhari

  • GEJ FOREVER

    WHAT BUHARI MUST DO ………….. RESIGN

    WHAT IS BEST FOR NIGERIA NOW …… BUHARI’S IMMEDIATE RESIGNATION AND PROSECUTION FOR WASC FORGERY & PERJURY

  • Abu. S

    “In a few days, the tenure of acting appointment of justice Onnoghen
    will expire. Going by our extant constitution, the acting CJN will be
    disqualified from appointment as the substantive CJN unless the NJC
    resubmit his nomination to the president. Already, many analysts view
    this action as ploy to deny a southerner his right to succession based
    on his seniority in keeping with the appointment protocol observed
    the NJC in making the appointment.

    In the event of
    this occurrence, the NJC must not forward any other name nor should the
    senate confirm any other nominee. This will serve to check the excesses
    of this (Buhari) administration and reinforce the unity of the nation
    which has already been pushed to the precipice by the
    recruitment and appointment policies of a government
    which tends to favour the north in violation of the federal
    character provision of the constitution.”

    ……..Colonel Abubakar Dangiwa Umar

    (Former military governor of Kaduna state)

    [February 2nd, 2017]

  • This act of levity from President Buhari is unacceptable and a valid ground to demand his resignation or face impeachment. President Buhari is not a private citizen. Nigerians deserve to know the health status of their president for goodness sake. Sending a letter to NASS is a slap on our faces. We demand to know the diagnosis, ongoing treatment and the prognosis. Buhari never loved our country. We condemned this act of levity.