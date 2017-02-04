Former Delta governor, Ibori, arrives Abuja

James Ibori

Former Gov. James Ibori of Delta has arrived in the country on Saturday.

Mr. Ibori’s spokesperson, Tony Eluemuno, confirmed his arrival to PREMIUM TIMES.

He said the former governor was in Abuja.

“He is here with you in Abuja, in his house,” he said, without giving further details.

An official of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday that the British Airways conveying Mr. Ibori touched down in the airport early in the morning.

The official, pleading anonymity, said the former governor was picked up by some people to an undisclosed place.

He also said he could not confirm the identity of the people that picked him up from the airport.

Mr. Ibori was recently freed from prison in the UK after serving a jail term.

He was convicted of corruption and money laundering on April 17, 2012, after five years of trial.

The Southwark Crown Court, UK, sentenced him to 13 years in prison while his houses, luxury cars and other property items were confiscated.

The judge, however, ruled that Mr. Ibori would spend half of the jail term which is six and half years.

Born on Aug. 4, 1959, Mr. Ibori was the governor of Delta from May 29, 1999 to May 29, 2007 on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).(NAN)

  • Maria

    In a normal clime, he is supposed to be picked up by the security agents…to face trial in Nigeria….The court case that cleared him would be reconstituted….shame on Nigeria!

    • Alfred Ononame

      @Maria:disqus

      Did Nigerian government remember to give IBORI 21-gun salute plus red carpet?

      If not, it is better to do so now because James Ibori has thief credentials to become

      the next president of your so-called federal republic of Nigeria and deserves respect.

      • Julius

        lol@thief credentials . Na true

    • Höly Wähala

      It may not be too late @Maria… he sneaked into the country remember, last we heard was he appeared for his confiscation hearing in the UK two days ago, apparently he knew the outcome of that hearing and made discreet travel arragement in advance. Relax, we will still get him, a thief is always loaded with casefiles… ma worrie, Iyawo. LoL!

    • Julius

      I’m sure he will either be invited or picked up soon. He has questions to answer. Remember Koro also came in and was picked up by his relatives or associates and the EFCC invited him at some later day. The rest na tory.

  • JasV

    CRIMINAL, ELEWON, KABO

  • NOI sucks

    No honor amongst thieves. Jailbird welcome. He will soon end up at the senate, dumping ground for jagudas and gbewiris

  • joelaw

    Mr Ibori, it might be that you are lucky to have spent time in earthly prison, try to avoid spending time in hell. for eternity. Our God is a God of second chance, if you’re truly penitent, He is merciful and will wipe this off your plate. Don’t go back to the world the temptation is still there, Nigeria hasn’t changed much since you left.

  • Du Covenant

    If we continue to celebrate those who should be driven out of our communities, Nigerians will never see the light of day!. As a country we have no institutions that are proactive, this thief should have been picked up by federal agents the moment he stepped foot in Nigeria. Very slow to react to anything either by design or share stupidity now, they will sit and wait for him to start dishing out nonsense because this is Nigeria. We are watching….

  • Fadama

    I hope he gets his time in a Nigerian prison as well. Thieves must be punished appropriately.

      • Tif-Tif Pikin

        @Dazmillion:disqus

        OKAY THEN….JAMES IBORI FOR PRESIDENT. UP DELTA STATE, UP THIEVES!!!!

  • Dazmillion

    Dont be shocked that the EFCC will allow this man walk freely