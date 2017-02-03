Those behind Buhari death rumour are ‘abnormal’ — Obasanjo

Related News

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described the people behind the death rumour of President Muhammed Buhari as abnormal human beings.

Mr. Obasanjo, in a statement made available to journalists on Friday, said the death rumour was wicked, callous and treacherous.

There have been persistent reports in the new and social media of President Buhari passing away in Europe where he is on vacation.

The presidency refuted the reports and later posted pictures of the president in London to quell the reports.

Mr. Obasanjo said instead of bothering Mr. Buhari with such “worrisome” declarations of his own death, what the president needed “are our prayers and best wishes, which will ginger his morale to come back stronger and better.”

Mr. Obasanjo cautioned against “politicizing” every situation in the country, saying he was also a victim of death rumours while in office.

“No normal human being will wish an elderly person dead, irrespective of their differences.

“If you don’t like him, wait for another election, not going about to say he is dead. No matter his health situation, we should pray for him to recover quick and come back stronger and better.

“For anyone wishing him dead, such person or group of persons are callous, wicked and treacherous,” Mr. Obasanjo said.

“I was also rumored to have died almost 12 times. I don’t know what they derive from doing so, but, they should seek for forgiveness.

“Even if we know that the President is sick, he is in a better position to know what to say or what to do and not wishing him dead. We should just stop politicizing everything, especially with the elderly in the country.”