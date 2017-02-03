Those behind Buhari death rumour are ‘abnormal’ — Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo [Photo credit: dailypost.ng]
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described the people behind the death rumour of President Muhammed Buhari as abnormal human beings.

Mr. Obasanjo, in a statement made available to journalists on Friday, said the death rumour was wicked, callous and treacherous.

There have been persistent reports in the new and social media of President Buhari passing away in Europe where he is on vacation.

The presidency refuted the reports and later posted pictures of the president in London to quell the reports.

Mr. Obasanjo said instead of bothering Mr. Buhari with such “worrisome” declarations of his own death, what the president needed “are our prayers and best wishes, which will ginger his morale to come back stronger and better.”

Mr. Obasanjo cautioned against “politicizing” every situation in the country, saying he was also a victim of death rumours while in office.

“No normal human being will wish an elderly person dead, irrespective of their differences.

“If you don’t like him, wait for another election, not going about to say he is dead. No matter his health situation, we should pray for him to recover quick and come back stronger and better.

“For anyone wishing him dead, such person or group of persons are callous, wicked and treacherous,” Mr. Obasanjo said.

“I was also rumored to have died almost 12 times. I don’t know what they derive from doing so, but, they should seek for forgiveness.

“Even if we know that the President is sick, he is in a better position to know what to say or what to do and not wishing him dead. We should just stop politicizing everything, especially with the elderly in the country.”

  • Rommel

    IPOB and BIAFRA agitators are the ones spreading such tales to boost the morale of their misguided supporters into believing that God is with them,sad

    • sab

      Hmmmmm! Vintage Rommel, cant sleep without single aspersion on his sworn enemies God save us. Unfortunately, Rommel cant pin down a fly as the originator of the alleged rumour, sad

      • Mufu Ola

        While not generalizing, most of those spreading the rumor & happy about the “death” are Igbos. No question about that. I asked some of them what will be their gain if Buhari dies & they can’t even give intelligent answer.

        • Gwong

          You did not ask me. My gain will be the exact gain Buhari receives each time Herdsmen kill and behead farmers in Jos, Benue and Taraba and especially the gain he felt when he sent Soldiers to murder innocent Shiites and IPOB Biafrans. No one forces u to make a comment and one wonders why people like you can’t be objective. Why must the life of Buhari matter if the lives of other Nigerians killed daily and for which no one investigates or punishes the perpetrators don’t matter?

        • Julius

          So true, they’ve lost their minds !! Hope Buhari is having fun at their expense !!

  • El Patron

    Doesn’t matter where the rumor came from, every single person who peddled it should be ashamed. Its one thing to not like a man, its another thing entirely to wish him dead. We have lost all our morals in this country

    • forestgee

      I share your sentiments; but very bad leadership is largely responsible for the uncultured behaviour of most Nigerians …look at the economy, herdsmen attacks, appointments, etc

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    OBJ, it is you that is worse than abnormal. You are a deranged animal. In point of fact, many of you maggots (including Buhari,IBB, Danjuma etc,) ought to have died a looooooooong time ago. You are the ones responsible for Nigeria’s arrested development. What gives you (OBJ) the right to talk down to Nigerians the way you always do? You are an effing basta*rd. May God punish you.

    • Julius

      lolz, do you have to change your moniker to post that irrelevant garbage ?

  • Elton D. Odinaka

    Mr Obasanjo it is you who is abnormal. I lost a Junior bother a2 Onitsha as Nigerian Army killed with frenzy. You kept quiet as 278 Biafrans were murdered in cold blood and buried in mass graves on orders given by Buhari as Commander in Chief. You kept your miserable mount shut when 327 souls of Shiite Muslims were murdered by Nigerians soldiers on yet again, orders given by their commander in chief. Why were you dumb then? Because it is normal for Nigerians to die. Abi? Now that Buhari is dead you have come here to say those spreading the rumour are abnormal. It is you and you alone who is the abnormal one. Nonsense!

  • Roselina

    Of what use is his living to Nigerians? Wouldn’t Nigeria be better of were he dead?

    • Julius

      Humm, of what use is your living to Nigerian ? That would have been the better question because as it is, you have no value to the country.

    • Malcom

      I wonder oh!

  • Julius

    It is the work of the biafraudians !!. If they continue the path they are on, most of them will be dead before Buhari.

  • Julius

    Time for the biafraudians to start pissin in their pants again. That’s what happens when Obj speak ! He must be laffin his head off like I’m doing now.

  • thisnigeria

    “No normal human being will wish an elderly person dead” but a normal human being would wish a young person dead?

  • Bolaji Onijomo

    Premium Times Editor,

    OBASANJO as example of how NOT to intervene in public affairs

    It is obvious that Chief (General) Olusegun Obasanjo is looking for yet another government favour or contract.
    His obsequiousness is so shallow it beggars belief that a self-described statesman does not make much sense.
    Who is Obasanjo attacking and why? He says he’s attacking those who rumoured President Buhari’s death, right?
    But he then gives unsolicited advice on almost a national prayer on President Buhari’s health. Where’s the sense?

    A person who’s dead needs no prayer. That should be obvious. So, Obasanjo couldn’t have been talking to those
    who rumoured President Buhari’s death. Simple logic! Secondly, in extent a national prayer is Obasanjo’s recipe,
    President Buhari’s ‘ear infection’ must be serious than we thought. A sitting president who needs national prayer
    for ‘ear infection’ will now necessarily raise the specter of probable INCAPACITY too under the 1999 Constitution.
    Obasanjo’s intervention has made the matter worse and he alone should be blamed for stoking a serious crisis.

  • Maria

    Yinmiyinmis are behind the rumours… even if Buhari dies, yanminrin man cant be president…just wonder why the useless jews of africa are after the death of fellow human. Only cowards behave like that…If they want Buhari dead, they should go to Aso Rock or wherever he is in London and kill him…f00lish people.