17 suspects involved in Southern Kaduna killings arrested

and
Burnt house in Goska Village, southern Kaduna.
Burnt house in Goska Village, southern Kaduna.

The Nigeria Police said it has arrested 17 suspects involved in the recent killings in Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

The violence in Kafanchan is part of the larger Southern Kaduna violence that has claimed the life of over 200 people in recent months.

The state government has had to impose 24-hour curfew on some of the affected local governments to prevent further violence.

The violence has mainly been between Fulani herdsmen and host, largely farming, communities.

The Nigeria police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, confirmed the arrest of the 17 suspects on Thursday in Abuja when he presented the suspects before journalists.

He said that 29 assorted firearms were recovered from the suspects.

He explained that the suspects were arrested after discreet and sustained investigation by the police.

Mr. Jimoh, a chief superintendent of police, said the suspects would be charged to court on completion of investigation.

He said they would be charged for inciting public disturbance, disturbance of public peace, causing mischief by fire, culpable homicide, theft and unlawful possession of prohibited fire arms.

The spokesman said the Inspector-General of Police had assured communities in Southern Kaduna of adequate security and protection of their lives and property.

He urged them to be law abiding and cooperate with police personnel deployed in their localities.

  • I dey hear O

    EDITOR SIR,

    President Muhamadu Buhari is a tribalist ……Says Colonel Umar

    “In a few days, the tenure of acting appointment of justice Onnoghen
    will expire. Going by our extant constitution, the acting CJN will be
    disqualified from appointment as the substantive CJN unless the NJC
    resubmit his nomination to the president. Already, many analysts view
    this action as ploy ploy to deny a southerner his right to succession based
    on his seniority in keeping with the appointment protocol observed the NJC
    in making the appointment.

    In the event of
    this occurrence, the NJC must not forward any other name nor should the
    senate confirm any other nominee. This will serve to check the excesses
    of this (Buhari) administration and reinforce the unity of the nation
    which has already been pushed to the precipice by the
    recruitment and appointment policies of a government
    which tends to favour the north in violation of the federal
    character provision of the constitution.”

    ……..Colonel Abubakar Dangiwa Umar

    (Former military governor of Kaduna state)

    [February 2nd, 2017]

    • forestgee

      The fear of 2019 has started…poor performance means an independent minded CJ cannot be bought

      • Otile

        Massive rigging is already planned.

  • Dazmillion

    PROPAGANDA!!!!! The police and Mohammed Lair have assembled some boys for photo ops.

    Why did the Police not first arrest the killer herdsmen that Nasir was paying to stop killing? where are those particular herdsmen? the governor authenticated the herdsmen because he would not give them money if they were not the real killers, otherwise that will mean that some fake herdsmen played wayo on him.

    So the question is, where are the civil servant herdsmen on the Kaduna government payroll?

  • Otile

    Idle talk, they arrested a bunch beggars parading them as suspects.

  • Wilfred Bankole Ademokun

    Haba, NO KILLING or MURDER CHARGES , 200 SOULS, NAIJA NA WA OOOO