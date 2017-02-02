How Nigerian Army prevents dozens of Boko Haram suicide attacks – Official

File Photo: Scene of an explosion in Maiduguri on November 25, 2014
The Nigerian Army on Thursday provided more details of its operations in the north-east as it battles the Boko Haram terrorists.

The Theatre Commander of the army’s Operation Lafiya Dole, Lucky Irabor, said the army was concerned about the suicide attacks being carried out by Boko Haram in Borno State and was working hard to prevent them.

He said the army has carried out special operations, arrested thousands of people and interrogated them in a bid to locate the factories Boko Haram use to make their improvised explosive devices, IED.

“For every IED incident that occurred, over 20 have been saved,” Mr. Irabor, a major general said.

Mr. Irabor also spoke on the various successes of the army in its efforts to defeat the Boko Haram and some casualties recorded.

  Nkem

    They say the terrorist only has to succeed just that one time. So this is no news, sir. In fact Boko Haram is succeeding almost on a daily basis.

  Otile

    When Boko boys run out of food, arms, money, and women sojajin Najeriya can do little to prevent them. It only takes 3 good co-ordinated suicde bombings to penetrate into the arsenal and food stores of the Nigerian Army. We should always remind sojajin Najeriya that until they cross the river they should not insult the crocodile.