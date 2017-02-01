6 alleged murderers of Army colonel remanded in prison

Related News

An Omi-Adio Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan on Wednesday ordered the remand of six men over the alleged murder of Anthony Okeyin , the Commandant, Command Day Secondary School, Apata, Ibadan.

The defendants- Solomon Agada-Emmanuel, 20; Taiwo Adeniyi, 33; Kehinde Bibisoye, 27; Andrew Ewere , 25; Udobata Orusa-Uzi, 28, and Ephraim Obi, 38 – were arraigned on charges bordering on conspiracy, robbery and murder.

The Chief Magistrate, Risikat Ebeloku –Mustapha, ordered that the six accused persons be remanded at Agodi Prison pending legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecution, DPP.

The pleas of the six accused persons were not taken, while the case was adjourned till March 28, for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Musiliu Fatola, had told the court that the defendants allegedly robbed and killed the army colonel on December 11, 2016, in the school.

Mr. Fatola, a police inspector, also said that the suspects robbed Okeyin of his Samsung X4 cell phone.

“The suspects allegedly caused the death of one Ekok Okeyin, 52, unlawfully by throwing him from upstairs to the ground floor, which led to his death,” the prosecutor said.

Mr. Fatola said that the offences contravened Sections 316, 324 and 401 and punishable under Sections 319 and 402 (1) of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II Laws of Oyo State 2000.

(NAN)