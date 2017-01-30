6 dead, 8 wounded as gunmen storm mosque

Related News

At least six people were killed and eight people injured when gunmen stormed a mosque in Quebec, Canada.

The attack, which took place at the city’s Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, is being investigated as an act of terrorism by police, CNN reports.

Witnesses said at least two gunmen wearing black shot at worshippers in the mosque.

Of the eight people injured, six are in critical condition. The police also said two people have been arrested in what has been described as a terror act by Philippe Couillard, premier of Quebec province.

The mosque also cautioned against spreading rumours about the attack.

“Please wait for preliminary results (of the investigation) before circulating rumors,” it said on its Facebook page. “The situation is very critical. May Allah give us endurance.”

The Canadian attack occurred as the temporary ban on Muslims from seven countries by neighbouring U.S. was enforced.

In the U.S., thousands of people have been protesting the ban put in place by President Donald Trump.