Okonjo-Iweala says she’s not running for president

Former finance minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala [Photo credit: Instagram]
Former finance minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala [Photo credit: Instagram]

Former finance minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, says she is not interested in contesting running for president in 2019.

Mrs. Okonjo-Iweala took to Facebook, Thursday, to post a disclaimer against a campaign on the social media site urging her to run for president in 2019, with the president of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, as her running mate.

The campaign has a Facebook page “Okonjo-Iweala/Adesina 2019 Rescue” dedicated to it, with more than 25,000 people liking the page so far.

“I have nothing to do with this,” Mrs. Okonjo-Iweala said of the campaign, in her Facebook post. “I urge those behind it to stop, as I am focused on other things.

“While I thank those who want to have my name constantly in the headlines for one important position or the other in the country, rest assured I am fully occupied with my international assignments and loving it,” she said.

Mrs. Okonjo-Iweala, 62, served twice as Nigeria’s finance minister under former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, and was credited with introducing reforms in the country’s financial sector especially during Mr. Obasanjo’s administration.

She holds a PhD in regional economics and development from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, MIT, in United States, and has been listed among the Forbes Magazine’s 100 Most Powerful Women in the World.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala_Snapshot_ I am not contesting for president

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:To place a text-based ad here call Willie (08098788999)...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Orphic

    I’m one of her biggest critics but I’ll support her. It takes a truly incompetent government to make NOI appear like an economic genius. She is clearly corruption free and was correct in ensuring that any disbursement of funds on her part was accompanied by written evidence of a presidential order.
    Those who criticise – myself included, must bear in mind the standards of most Nigerian ministers and recognise that she is a cut above. She would be an inspired choice as the first woman, the first Igbo executive president and the first economist i.e. the first Nigerian leader who knows what and how an economy should operate.

  • Otile

    Now over to sorcerers, juju men, marabouts, voodoo economists and all. Soon the blog will be infested with vultures, soothsayers, and bad men using indecent language, abuses, insults, curse words, and incantations. It is a matter of time comments will be voluminous. Folks, the door is open.