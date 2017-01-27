One confirmed dead as gunmen storm Zamfara community

Related News

The Police in Zamfara have confirmed the death of one person in Magazu Village of Tsafe Local Government Area of the state following a fresh attack by bandits.

The State Commissioner of Police, Shaba Alkali, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Gusau on Friday.

Mr. Alkali said gunmen on motorcycles had invaded the village on Thursday night shooting sporadically in the air and shooting one hunter, Idi Isa.

He said the victim was rushed to Tsafe General Hospital where he died in the early hours of Friday.

According to him, the village people were provoked by the development, which they blamed on the herdsmen of the area and, therefore, started attacking all herdsmen on sight.

The commissioner said he had deployed a combined team of armed mobile and regular policemen led by his deputy to contain the situation and that normalcy had been restored in the area.

Also speaking, the Commanding Officer of 223 Light Tank Battalion of the Nigerian Army, Gusau, Adamu Abdullahi said the military who were on patrol around the area had also moved in to restore order.

One of the inhabitants of the village, Musa Rabo, said that the herdsmen invaded the village in search of one person popularly known as Zuma whom they accused of killing their cow sometime ago.

He said the area had become very tense and this had scared away travellers on the Kaduna/Gusau road.

Attacks by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen or cattle rustlers were prevalent in Zamfara in 2016.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how about 40 people were killed on November 7 when gunmen on motorcycles stormed a mining site in Gidan Ardo Village of Maru Local Government Area, killing anyone on site.

Two weeks later on November 20, gunmen stormed Dole, Tudun Bugaje and Kwangwami communities in Zurmi Local Government Area killing about 25 people.

(NAN)