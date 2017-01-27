Army officer who called service chiefs “Nollywood actors” loses children, driver in car crash

Nigerian Army
Nigerian Army

Two children of T.J Abdallah, an infantry officer who called Nigerian service chiefs, “Nollywood actors” in a private WhatsApp group have died in a car accident as the family travelled to visit him in detention in Maiduguri, Borno State, after he became incommunicado for several weeks, PREMIUM TIMES can report today.

The Abdallah family driver also perished in the auto crash while his wife, who suffered serious injury in the crash was left battling for her life, sources familiar with the matter told this newspaper.

Mr Abdallah, a lieutenant Colonel and commanding officer (CO) of 151 battalion stationed at Banki Junction, Borno, criticised the military hierarchy for what he described as poor management of the war against terror in the Nigerian north east region.  He made the remarks in a WhatsApp group operated by the 49 regular cadet class of the National Defence Academy (NDA).

An army investigation into the activities of the WhatsApp group indicted Mr. Abdallah, describing his comments as “seditious and derogatory” against the nation’s political and military leadership, slurring him as a fifth columnist in the Nigerian Army.

Knowledgeable sources in the army said he was also recommended to be relieved of his command, subjected to vetting, and put out of future consideration for “any command or sensitive appointment.”

Mr. Abdallah’s difficult journey to this awful hurt started with his November 2016 arrest; his subsequent detention; all culminating in the tragic loss of his children on January 7, according to accounts of several sources familiar with the case.

The grief-stricken infantry man was released to freedom two days after the tragedy.

For his family, it was an untried path to a sad journey. Worried that she had not heard from her husband for weeks, and fearing the worst had happened, Mr. Abdallah’s wife travelled to Maiduguri  from Jaji, Kaduna State on two occasions to make enquiries about his whereabouts but on both occasions got no clarity from army authorities one source said.

On January 7, 2017, however, she decided to travel with her children to seek more information about her husband’s whereabouts. At the outskirts of Maiduguri, they got involved in a deadly auto crash  that killed his two children and the family driver PREMIUM TIMES was told.

She was left fighting for her life with a fractured neck and two broken legs, those familiar with the matter said.  PREMIUM TIMES could not ascertain his whereabouts on Wednesday. He could also not be reached to comment for this story.

Army spokesperson, Sani Usman, a brigadier general, declined comments saying he had nothing to say because he was not given opportunity to speak before the first part of this story was published.

  • Omole

    I am against any person trying to rubbish the image of Nigeria Armed Forces. His comment was too reckless of his status and position in the Nigeria Army. However, my condolences to him.

    • king

      Don’t forget another soldier made same comment and claim during Jonathan administration and he was rewarded with promotion and currently having good time abroad by this same govt. why this double standard?

    • Nigeria in the Abyss

      Does speaking the truth amount to ‘rubbishing the image of the Nigeria armed forces’?
      Remember you also wrote this some months back:

      A Discussion on The Punch 55 comments
      AS RANSOM COURIERS, WE GOT N13M -SOLDIERS.

      “Omole 4 months ago:
      I have always thought that military men are part of these kidnapping gangs. They have the technics. Unfortunately, they will soon be released.”

      Did your comment then also amount to ‘rubbishing the image of the Nigerian Army’?

      • Otile

        That is the nature of some Yorubas, two faced.

  • omotosho olanipekun

    What have Nigerians gotten themselves into with this APC contraption?

    • Otile

      Boo hoo, we told you so.

  • Aminu

    I don’t believe this accident is natural. It should be investigated and STOP deleting my comments.

    • Civil Defence Corps.

      @disqus_4ljMGFA5l7:disqus

      IT IS TIME TO RELEASE THE OFFICER from prison
      to enable him soberly mourn the death of almost his entire family. If he were
      to be convicted by an army tribunal the sanction to be imposed couldn’t reach
      this tragic point of losing his children, and, facing the prospect of a paraplegic
      wife whose neck and legs are said to have been broken in this deadly accident.