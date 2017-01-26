Heavy gunfire in Yobe as Army foils Boko Haram’s attempt to capture military base

The Yobe attack came days after suspected Boko Haram members abducted seven women and killed three other persons when they attacked a village in the southern part of Borno State.
Witnesses and police said the incident occurred in Ndagu Village of Askira-Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.
Ndagu village is located near Alagarno, which was once known as the spiritual headquarters of Boko Haram and was said to have been recently liberated by troops of the Nigeria military.
A leader of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria in Borno State, Abbas Gava, informed PREMIUM TIMES that he received a report from one of his colleagues in Askira-Uba Local Government Area that Ndagu in Lassa district came under massive attack by Boko Haram.
Mr. Gava said he was briefed by the Commander of VGN in Askira-Uba, Hamidu Wampana, that many of the residents fled into the jungle when the gunmen set the whole village on fire.
The army authorities were yet to comment on the Yobe attack at the time of this report.
Army spokesperson, Sani Usman, did not pick or return calls and did not respond to an SMS sent to him.