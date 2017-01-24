Buhari writes Senate, clears SGF Lawal in ‘grass-cutting’ contract scandal

babachir-lawal

President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate in response to the lawmakers’ indictment of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and consequent call for his removal and prosecution.

Mr. Buhari, in his letter read by Senate President Bukola Saraki on Tuesday, defended Mr. Lawal and gave reasons he could not act as demanded by the Senate.

The Senate had in December last year asked President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend Mr. Lawal and ensure his prosecution over alleged breach of Nigerian laws in handling contracts awarded by the Presidential Initiative for the North East (PINE).

The Senate’s call followed the interim report of its ad-hoc committee on “mounting humanitarian crisis in the North East” led by Shehu Sani which indicted Mr. Lawal for receiving N200 million contract to clear “invasive plant species” in Yobe State through a company, Rholavision Nigeria Limited.

The Senate said Mr. Lawal remained a director of the company till September 2016, over a year after his appointment, in breach of Nigeria’s code of conduct for public officials as enshrined in the 1999 constitution.

Mr. Lawal denied the allegations, dismissed the Senate as saying “balderdash”, and accused the lawmakers of attempt “to bring him him down at all cost”.

In his reaction conveyed through the letter read by Mr. Saraki Tuesday, Mr. Buhari said the SGF was not given fair hearing before the indictment.

He said Mr. Lawal said neither the SGF nor the company said to have been used to perpetrate the alleged illegality was invited by the the Shehu Sani-committee.

He also said the report of the committee was signed by three of the nine members of the ad hoc commitee, thus making its report a minority report.

Consequently, the president said he had no choice than to not to act against Mr. Lawal as canvassed by the Senate.

But in a quick reaction, Mr. Sani raised a point of order to defend his commitee’s report.

He said Mr. Buhari’s claims were false, insisting that Mr. Lawal and other parties were involved and his committee had evidence.

He also said seven of nine members of the committee signed the report, not three of nine as claimed by Mr. Buhari.

  • D1

    Easy beezy! Shehu sani show the proof that seven of the nine members signed the report. Your committee wrote it, you must have a copy…and also the evidence for us to see, shikena!

    • Opekete

      Yor are right. After all Saraki was being given fair hearing in the CCT. Why not Babachir or Mamachir or whoever Chir for that matter. Fair hearing is the simplest demand of justice.

      • Don

        why not charge them to court for fair hearing

  • Sadiq Garba

    Senator Sani, It is not whether you have evidence. The rules demand that you give the accused what is called fair-hearing.

    • elvis

      another shameless parasite

      • dave

        piss off asswipe

    • Don

      which rule?

  • Rommel

    Time for hearsay is no more,everyone with evidence should make it available for public scrutiny or court

    • elvis

      shameless parasite

  • dan

    Kwaruption is now well established in mr. integrity’s govt, No wonder nothing is working in spite of the trillions of Naira released in the 2016 budget and more trillions to be released this year, with another $30b to be borrowed, Naija don enter one chance with hunger and poverty in the land.

    • jega

      My friend, read the report that cleared Lawal, its on this site and its free, all that brainless rhetoric of yours won’t even cut with akara sellers, Nigerians are getting more elightened… Stop displaying crassness do RESEARCH!

  • imagine_2012

    Jesus Christ.!!!! Even Jonathan never did this.

  • otunga

    Criminals trying to incriminate another suspected criminal…according to Fela, “na stalemate”..

    • elvis

      hide yourself if you have nothing meaningful to write

      • dauda

        And what “meaningful” do you yourself got to say? Nothing

  • Don

    PMB and Bunch of criminals fighting kwaranshio, ride on

  • www.electionoffenders.ng

    I rest my case on this Government’s anti corruption fight.

    We are either fighting corruption or we are not. Its the greatest injustice for some people to walk away free for same offense while other people are being jailed and having their reputations destroyed for life,

    Listen, this Government should open the vaults of the CBN and make stealing free for all. But some people cant be immune from punishment while some others are jailed and have their reputation ruined.

    I can NEVER support corruption BUT i will also NEVER SUPPORT INJUSTICE!

    This government is essentially using technicalities of fair hearing to absolve the SGF!!. The Government has not even addressed the issue of his guilt or not!!! Can you imagine these people?!!! Where is the sincerity and seriousness?

    This is an unforced error by Government and it will haunt them

  • Sword of Damocles

    The “meat”/ allegations were not EVEN addressed by the Presidency. This response is akin to the glowing endorsement given by my President to Speaker Dogora(mr sticky fingers), when he said quote “The Speaker should be emulated by the youths of today for his service to the nation”. I do not know if I should laugh or cry. Our situation is similar to that of a society where monopolies exists, so the consumer does not really have choice. This is where I find myself as it relates to the issue of leadership in Nigeria. I am compelled to support the President, because the rest of them are Genetically-endowed thieves. But the as they would say about marrying an ugly woman: the President is NO catch at all.(but you know the ugly woman will be loyal at least). I supposed that the same thing that has occurred for Eng. Lawal has also occurred for Abba Kyari and DG of DSS Daura. The whole thing is so disheartening.