It’s Official: Buhari renominates Magu as EFCC Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate to reconsider and confirm Ibrahim Magu as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Senate President Bukola Saraki read Mr. Buhari’s letter notifying the lawmakers of the re-nomination on Tuesday, just after the Senate returned from an executive session.

PREMIUM TIMES had on Monday exclusively reported that the President had re-nominated Mr. Magu for the top job at the EFCC, after earlier rejection by the Senate over claims made against the nominee by the State Security Service, SSS.

The President’s insistence on Mr. Magu followed Investigations that involved Vice-president Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami and the Itse Sagay-led presidential advisory council on anti-corruption, presidency sources told PREMIUM TIMES.

The investigations absolved Mr. Magu of any wrongdoing and afterwards he was recommended to be re-nominated by the president.

In his letter to the Senate, Mr. Buhari said investigations revealed that Mr. Magu was not guilty of allegations laid against him by the SSS, hence his re-nomination.