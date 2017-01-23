Northern governors, Sultan, emirs meet over Southern Kaduna crisis

In Kaduna, for a secure north: Governors Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Atiku Bagudu ( Kebbi), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Kassim Shettima (Borno) and Aminu Bello Masari (Katsina) at a joint meeting of the Northern State Governors' Forum and the Chairmen of the Council of Chiefs of the northern states on Monday, 23rd January 2017
In Kaduna, for a secure north: Governors Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Atiku Bagudu ( Kebbi), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Kassim Shettima (Borno) and Aminu Bello Masari (Katsina) at a joint meeting of the Northern State Governors' Forum and the Chairmen of the Council of Chiefs of the northern states on Monday, 23rd January 2017

The Sultan of Sokoto and Chairmen of councils of traditional rulers across the 19 States of northern Nigeria, Sa’ad Abubakar, has met with governors in the region over the continuing violence in Southern Kaduna.

Hundreds have been killed in the area since last year in clashes between Fulani herdsmen and locals of the area.

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, said 204 people have been killed. But the figure has been disputed, with the Catholic Church putting the death toll at 808 early January.

The federal government and the Kaduna governments have been accused of not doing enough to end the killings.

The meeting of governors and traditional leaders is expected to help in finding a solution.

Mr. Abubakar expressed concern over the use of places of religious worship to preach hatred.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Monday at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House , Kaduna, the Sultan said preaching hatred and violence divide citizens, rather than strengthen unity as a people.

He said one of the numerous reasons why violence has continued to thrive in the region is impunity that has seen culprits go without punishment.

He said in view of the threats and the dimension the crises were taken, the traditional rulers from the region would back any action that is being and would be taken by the Northern States Governors forum.

“Let us collectively as one people say enough is enough,” the Sultan added.

In his speech, chairman of the Northern State Governors Forum ,NSGF, and Governor of Borno State Kashim Shettima said managing multiculturalism is a major challenge and indeed a litmus test for leadership, good governance and progress not just in Northern Nigeria but in the entire global society.

“Our backwardness in education, pervasive poverty and persistent insecurity are amongst the basis of this extraordinary meeting,” he said.

He said the southwest and southeast have remained comparatively more prosperous.

“Some may argue that theirs are societies with common tribes while ours in northern Nigeria, is the multi-ethnic reality of the African mix, as some researchers call it. This African-mix is ordinarily a comparative advantage and we can make it so.

“Poverty, Poverty and I say again, poverty, is to many of us, the number one monster dragging backward, our Northern Nigeria

“For instance, in June, 2013, we recorded a good number of extremely poor persons, who were recruited for as little as N5,000 to either spy on soldiers and report their vulnerability to insurgents, attack and set schools ablaze by late night or in some cases, poor old women were paid similar amounts by insurgents, to either keep arms in their huts or smuggle arms from one point to another.

“One case I always remember is that of one Musa Grema, a 13 year old boy who revealed that he accepted N5,000 to set three of our primary schools ablaze and also spy on soldiers, because his parents relied on him for their feeding,” he said.

Governor Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State said the traditional rulers were the closest to the grassroots and hold the ace to resolving some of the crisis.

He called on them to impress it upon their subjects that ensuring security is a business of all in their domains.

At least 15 out of the 19 states governors or their deputies attended the opening session.

They are Taraba governor, Darius Ishaku, Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, Plateau governor, Simon Lalong, Katsina governor, Aminu Masari, Borno governor, Kashim Shettima, and Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu.

Also seen at the meeting were, Kano governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, Niger State governor, Sani Bello, Jigawa governor, Ababakar Badaru, and
Adamawa State, Jibrilla Bindow.

Benue, Kogi, Zamfara and Nasarawa states were represented by their deputies.

Emirs of Kano, Zazzaua,Etsu Nupe, Emir of Zuru, Gwandu,Yauri,Bida,Wukari,Shehun Borno also attended.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Watch man

    Several meetings of this kind have yielded absolutely no positive result. That is why the killings have continued. This one will also yield nothing because it is simply a PR. When they go back to their secret place they would continue their wicked plots. The victims should be wise now.

    • truthhurts

      Times are changing. The new President in the USA is anti Islam, he will be happy to ensure Nigeria be ravaged by a religious war. All leaders must take account that they will be held accountable and that blame is directed to moslems nowadays. Watch as all start to take action to prevent a war.

  • Foreign Observa

    @Watch man:disqus

    Let truth be told. Northern Nigeria is a depraved and mentally deranged society.
    Northern Nigeria is the major problem with Nigeria. It is a society of sub human beings.
    A swathe of utterly mad Northern Nigeria’s Muslims say it is their religion to behead innocent people.
    Such a society needs detention, not unity, because only a cursed people will embrace lunatics in unity.

    Northern Nigeria has so far rotted to a genocidal point to rise to a threat to global peace and security.
    It is a society of smelly illiterates with no knowledge of practical science or any sense of personal hygiene.
    Such a retrograde society of backward people may rightly be on the radar of President Donald J. Trump.
    President Trump declared on 20th January that Islamist terrorism is a scourge that must be bombed to death.

  • Dazmillion

    The Sultan of Sokoto “one of the numerous reasons why violence has continued to thrive in the region is impunity that has seen culprits go without punishment”

    This is a very good comment from the Sultan. He should go faurther and ask Kano governor, Abdullahi Ganduje why he released and discharged Dauda Ahmed, Abdulmumeen Mustafa, Zubairu Abubakar, Abdullahi Abubakar and Musa Abdullahi from murder charges after beheading Bridget Patience Agbaheme.

    This is the kind of blatant impunity and miscarriage of justice that has always encouraged more killings in the North.

  • F. Observa

    @Dazmillion:disqus ,

    Let truth be told.
    Northern Nigeria is a depraved and mentally deranged society. Northern
    Nigeria is the major problem with Nigeria. It is a society of sub human beings.
    A swathe of utterly mad Northern Nigeria’s Muslims say it is their religion to
    behead innocent people. Such a society needs detention, not unity, because only
    a cursed people will embrace lunatics in unity.

    Northern Nigeria has so far
    rotted badly to a genocidal point to rise to become a threat to global peace
    and world security. It is a society of smelly illiterates with no knowledge of
    practical science or any sense of personal hygiene. Such a retrograde society
    of backward people may rightly be on the radar of President Donald J. Trump.
    Trump declared on 20th January that Islamist terrorism is a scourge that must
    be bombed to death and removed from the face of the earth.

  • mayGodpunishopressors

    Not until the northern elites drop their religious mind mixed with politics, nothing good will ever come from that part of Nigeria. Northern Nigeria will remain back because of our wrong understanding of islam. Northern muslims could not differentiate Islam and politics. People like elrufai that is full of hates is not fit to rule a state like kaduna.