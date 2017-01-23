Accused of clampdown, Buhari says he’s proud of Nigerian media

Buhari watching TV

President Muhammadu Buhari has saluted the Nigerian media, saying journalists have performed their duties diligently.

The president, who made his position known on his Twitter handle, @MBuhari, on Sunday, said he was always in touch with news from home when he travels outside the country.

Mr. Buhari left last week for the United Kingdon for a vacation.

President Buhari, whose picture was also posted in the tweet, specifically named Channels TV as one of his favourite television stations.

He said: “Wherever I am, I keep up with news from home. Channels TV is one of my favorites. I’m proud of what the Nigerian media are achieving.’’

The post came amid conflicting reports about the president’s health.

The presidency, on Saturday, denied reports suggesting Mr. Buhari had taken seriously ill or even passed away.

A spokesperson, Garba Shehu, described the reports as “evil rumours”.

He also described as false and untrue the report that the president was flown to Germany.

Mr. Shehu said, “He is alive and well! President Buhari is not magical. He cannot be holidaying in the UK and be in Germany, dead or alive at the same time.”

The president’s tweet is seen as aimed at dispelling rumours about his health, while also reassuring the public of his government’s relationship with the media.

The Buhari administration came under fire last week after police briefly detained two PREMIUM TIMES journalists.

Police said the journalists were arrested based on complaints filed by the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai.

The arrests, following previous ones involving journalists from other organisations, sparked furious allegations of attempts by the government to gag the press.

President Buhari left Abuja for the UK on Thursday. He is expected to resume work on Feb. 6, 2017.

  • Buhari is a Terrorist.

    See how this uneducated Terrorist carry leg put for table with our oil money, person don suffer.

    • Dan Blocker

      @Buhari is a Terrorist.:disqus

      Buhari has intentionally refused to appoint a substantive Chief Justice and
      refused to give any reason till date for his nonsense conduct, as if Nigeria
      belongs to him and his primitive and murderous Fulani kinsmen, to run the
      country like personal fiefdom. Buhari, of course, cannot be expected to say
      in public that he considers the post of Chief Justice of Nigeria as the birth
      right of his northern kinsmen. That is why he’s kept quiet in his pursuit of
      evil. He appointed the most senior Justice of the Supreme Court (Onoghen)
      as Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, because Onoghen is a southerner.

    • emmanuel

      Na sooo.
      Imagine the man dey put im dirty leg for table for us to see, when i neva get light for over a week. Buhari is a big error.

  • Henry Ogbue

    @Buhari is a Terrorist.:disqus

    Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina are not convincing anybody and must be told
    to stop dressing up President Buhari in borrowed robes. President Buhari is not
    close to the portrait they paint of him as a broad-minded democratic thinker who
    loves a contest of ideas and thus enjoys intellectual solutions to public issues.

    Not once in his 74 odd years did President Buhari ever seek public opinion as the
    polestar for resolving public policy – never! President Buhari rather always braced for
    military force, beatings, diktat, arrest and detention of journalists. A man with no ability
    to debate public policy cannot at the same time be a lover of any channel on television.

  • O.O Osas

    Premium Times Editor,

    NIGERIA IS IN ALL SORTS OF TROUBLE because what you have does not have what it takes
    to move Nigeria forward and new elections are not due until another two years to replace Buhari.
    The problem now is how to live under continuous set of wrong policies that are sinking Nigeria.
    There’s been no electricity in most parts of Nigeria since New Year day and the darkness is deep.
    Crimes and violence have now overtaken cities and crimes and overwhelmed the Police Force.
    Illiterates fill up Ministries and civil service to make the meaning of ‘government’ in Nigeria a joke.

    • emmanuel

      Sorry, there has never been any policy in place since this Government, except CBN experiments to see the failed FG double exchange rate to enable them have more naira to fund their non-existent budget.
      There is supposed to be an economic team headed by Osinbajo – Lawyer, Udo Udoma – Lawyer and an inglorious economist – Kemi (who i suspect she did online degree which earned her that position).
      Her major achievement since her appointment is the whitsle blowing arrangement which was meant to be handled by the Attorney General. But it became a major policy trust, since the Finance minister practically has no job.
      The way Nigeria is today, a teenage boy or girl can run it effectively and make and achieve better result