Australian Open: Murray falls to Zverev

The first week of the 2017 Australian Open has seen the fall of the two top seeds.

World Number1, Andy Murray is out and his search for the year opening Grand Slam continues to elude the Briton.

He lost (on Sunday morning Nigerian time) to World Number 50, Mischa Zverev, in four sets of 5-7 7-5 2-6 and 4-6.

Zverev served impeccably and employed his volleying to devastating effect.

After the match, Zverev, who has never gotten past the second round of any Grand Slam said, “I was in a little coma”.

He continued, “I just served and volleyed my way through it.

“There were a few points where I don’t know how I pulled it off but somehow I made it.”

The field is now clear of the two players pundits had predicted would meet in the final.

The second week is expected to witness more upsets or consolidation from other top players.