BREAKING: Yahya Jammeh leaves Gambia for exile

Photo credit: News Africa
Photo credit: News Africa

Yahya Jammeh, former president of Gambia, has left Banjul, the capital, to begin an indefinite term in exile.

He left just after 10.00p.m. for Conakry, along with President Alpha Conde.

To rub his large ego, he was given a full ceremonial honour by the military brass band and a red carpet treatment.

Hordes of journalists and a battery of photographers had camped all day at the Banjul International Airport waiting for his departure, after an agreement was reached Friday night with President Conde of and President Abdul Aziz of Mauritania, for him to vacate power voluntarily.

Signs of Jammeh’s exit came at about 9p.m. Nigerian time, when one of the journalists keeping vigil, tweeted:

“The #Gambia military brass band is here @ the airport. The red carpet has been rolled out. Yahya Jammeh should be on his way.”

The former-soldier-turned-civilian leader held sway in the country for 22 years and had vowed to rule the country for a “billion years” until he was thrashed in the presidential election by a political green horn, Adama Barrow.

It is not clear where Mr. Jammeh will end up eventually. He flew out with President Alpha Conde in an aircraft owned by Mauritania.

After landing in Conakry, Mr. Jammeh may finally be heading to Malabo, capital of Equatorial Guinea, ruled by another African pseudo democrat, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, who has been in power since 1979.

  • Angry Niaja

    Good riddance to bad rubbish. Mugabe NEXT

    • Fofona Frey

      @angryniaja:disqus

      But what next for 7,000 Ecowas soldiers at Gambia’s border?

      All Africans owe gratitude to the President of Mauritania, Mohamed Abdel Aziz,
      who single-handedly made this peaceful resolution possible without need for
      any war ship or fighter jet. He is the authentic African hero in future history.
      The next hero is President Conde of Guinea (Conakry) who consumated
      the plan worked out by the President of Mauritania, Mohamed Abdel Aziz.
      The Gambian impasse is now fully and conclusively resolved in 48 hours.
      The duo of President Abdel Aziz and President Conde made it possible.
      Ecowas soldiers at Gambia’s border; 9,000 in all, have nothing to do.
      They may smoke cigarettes or sleep off if they like, who cares now?
      Gambia’s 900-man army never took the 7,000 invaders seriously.

      • ?????????

        THE ISSUE PRESIDENT JAMMEH TOOK BEFORE THE GAMBIA SUPREME COURT IS
        COGENT AND SOLID. THE ELECTORAL COMMISSION OF GAMBIA had ISSUED AND SIGNED TWO
        CONFLICTING RESULTS. PRESIDENT JAMMEH WANTS A COURT REVIEW and INFER INVALIDITY
        AND ILLEGALITY IN CONSEQUENCE IN EFFECT. What is wrong with what President Jammeh did?

    • TTT news centre

      “I have decided today in good conscience to relinquish the mantle
      of leadership of this great nation with infinite gratitude to all Gambians.
      My decision today was not dictated by anything else than the supreme
      interest of you the Gambian people and our dear country. At a time
      when we are witnessing trouble and fears in other parts of Africa
      and the world the peace and security of the Gambia is our collective
      heritage which we must jealously guard and defend.”

      ……………….President Yahya Jammeh

      (January 20th, 2017)

